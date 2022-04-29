Western Sydney University named number one for sustainable development

news, local-news,

Western Sydney University (WSU) is now the world leader in higher education for its social, ecological and economic impact, following rankings released on Wednesday, April 27. Named number one - both in Australia and worldwide - with a ranking of 99.1 overall, in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings for 2022, WSU was proud of the achievement. The rankings assess universities on their commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with rankings based on universities' teaching, research, outreach and stewardship. The SDGs were adopted by the UN in 2016 and provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way. WSU topped the list out of more than 1,400 institutions, in the ranking's fourth year. The University's work was recognised across the following SDG categories: Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Barney Glover AO said the University is committed to tackling society's grand challenges and supporting a more just and equitable world. "It is an immensely proud moment in the University's history to see our sector-leading efforts to drive important social transformation recognised," said he said. "As an anchor institution we are embedded in the economic, cultural and social life of Greater Western Sydney." Mr Glover made note that the region has experienced first-hand many of the sustainability and resilience challenges of the 21st century, including rapid urban growth, urban heat and entrenched inequalities. "Beyond the region, many of our world-leading education and research programs, and collaborative international partnerships were making significant impact to reducing inequality and addressing issues like food and water security around the world," he said "Social justice, inclusive education, addressing inequality, environmental stewardship and resilience - these are all core to our mission. "We are committed to delivering action in all these areas and fostering the next generation of thought leaders and civic-minded citizens who can solve these complex challenges." The University has displayed its deserving of the ranking through its acknowledgement and respect for the Traditional Owners of the land on which its campuses stand - the Darug, Wiradjuri, D'harawal, and Eora Peoples. It also values the generations of knowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples embed within the University, and it embraces Indigenous pathways to sustainability and the unique biodiversity of the Western Sydney region. Also contributing to the ranking success is the University's decadal strategy, Sustainability and Resilience 2030. Which sets out an ambitious roadmap to address climate adaptation and mitigation, and social inequality. The University's Sustainable Energy Plan sets bold targets for its campus operations to have 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 and to be carbon neutral by 2030. WSU has fast tracked these targets into action, with electricity supply across all its campuses now 100 per cent Green Power accredited - four years ahead of target.

