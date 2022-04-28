news, local-news,

Women and children in the Macquarie electorate could benefit from promised funding if the Labor Party are elected to government at the 2022 Federal election. Visiting Richmond yesterday (April 28), Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Shadow Assistant Minister for Communities and the Prevention of Family Violence, Senator Jenny McAllister, announced that a Labor Government would commit to providing help for frontline organisations supporting women and children fleeing violence. The support would see $1.04 million for additional crisis accommodation, as well as funding for nine extra case workers for women and children fleeing domestic violence in Macquarie. Labor say that the additional housing funds could help as many as 94 women and children to find refuge, while funding for the nine case workers would mean frontline services would be able to support 720 women. Ms Templeman said women in Macquarie fleeing violence were being turned away from accommodation and support services because of insufficient funding. "Victim-survivors are being left to fend for themselves or worse - are forced to return to an abusive partner," she said. "Resources have been severely stretched in our region due to fires and floods on top of COVID-19, all of which have increased need. "This funding will give frontline services the flexibility they need to employ staff with the specialist skills required to deliver the appropriate support to victim-survivors, and comes on top of what has been previously announced by the government. "Survivors of violence are strong, and they deserve our help to rebuild their lives," she said. Labor have said it would establish the Housing Australia Future Fund, to build 30,000 social and affordable homes across the country. Including at least 4,000 homes for women and children fleeing violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness, plus an additional $100 million for crisis accommodation. Labor have also said it would invest in 500 new workers across Australia to support people who are facing violence, stating that organisations say an staff member can help between 80 and 100 additional women and children each year.

