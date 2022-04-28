news, local-news,

A Federal Government employment services announcement will lead to new jobs and job-seeker opportunities in the Hawkesbury. A Government decision to award Workforce Australia, Transition to Work, and Employability Skills Training contracts to employment services provider, Asuria, and its subsidiary Australian Employment and Training Solutions (AETS), will lead to job opportunities in western Sydney, including at Richmond. The Department of Education, Skills and Employment announcement will mean Asuria and its subsidiary will take over the contracts from July 1. Asuria is now in the process of extending its presence in the area with the recruitment of new Job Coaches, Employment Consultants, leadership roles, and other key support positions at Asuria's offices based in Richmond, Auburn, Blacktown, Katoomba, Merrylands, Mount Druitt, Parramatta, Penrith, and St Marys. Asuria Community Engagement Officer, Cynthia Jennings said: "You'll know when you've found your dream job, when you're able to have fun with your team, when you feel that support behind you, and when you turn up every day wanting to put your best foot forward for the people you're there to help. I'm very lucky because I've been able to find that with Asuria." Commenting on the new opportunities being created in western Sydney, Con Kittos, Chairman and CEO of Asuria, said: "As a trusted and successful provider of employment services in Australia for over 25 years, we are proud to have been given the opportunity to support the people of Greater Western Sydney in their efforts to find and stay in work that matters, while helping the business community to locate and recruit the right staff." For information on Asuria job opportunities, visit www.asuria.com.au/careers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/2391774a-7c24-4903-8bd5-b911cbf1290a.jpg/r2_169_3998_2427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New jobs in Richmond as Government awards Asuria contract