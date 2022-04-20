Have your say on revised plans for Fernadell Park

news, local-news,

Pitt Town residents are being encouraged by Hawkesbury City Council to have their say on revised plans for the transformation of Fernadell Park in Pitt Town. The revised plans were created following a first round of community consultation in mid-2021. Feedback from the first exhibition was very positive and council listened carefully to community suggestions. Due to the importance of the project to the community, and the significance of the changes, council decided to re-exhibit the plans for further feedback. The changes include a revised layout for the training field and multi-use courts, relocation of the play space, a significant increase in off-street parking and the piping of the northern drainage channel. The community can view the revised Masterplan and have their say at tinyurl.com/2n6jbhw7 until Thursday, May 26. A public hearing to discuss the changes will be held at the Pitt Town Sports Club on Monday, 16 May 2022 from 7pm. Book at tinyurl.com/2n6jbhw7.

