A new koala rescue course has been launched nationwide by WIRES for registered wildlife carers. The course, which is available from April 2022, is part of a WIRES plan to increase rescue and rehabilitation capacity and improve emergency rescue response for koalas. It explores the best practice for rescuing and transporting injured, sick or orphaned koalas and will be delivered online. In February 2022 koalas in Queensland, NSW and the ACT were officially classified as an endangered species. WIRES chief operating officer Kyla Shelley said the sheer number of koala rescues in NSW painted a clear picture of the increased need to build volunteer capacity and capability. "We have seen almost a doubling of koala rescues in the last two years," she said. "These are usually complex situations and require specific skills to assist this unique species." The WIRES koala rescue course will cover: The course is based on the standards and guidelines outlined in the NSW environment department code of practice for injured, sick and orphaned koalas and the official guidelines for initial treatment and care of rescued koalas. The course will be available under the WIRES training grants program, which also offers an introduction to wildlife rescue course. Allen's Lollies is supporting WIRES in the development and provision of koala rescue training.

