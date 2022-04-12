community,

If you're a Hawkesburian affected by the floods, or you would like to help people in other regions who have experienced flooding, you can trade second-hand furniture for free online through a flood initiative by MarketLyfe. MarketLyfe is an online marketplace where members buy and sell household items. However, through the organisation's flood victims initiative, members can trade items for free to help Aussies devastated by flooding. If you have spare furniture or an appliance item at home that's unused, simply list it for sale and check the 'flood donation' option. "If everyone pitches in, in months time, flood victims will have thousands of items to choose from," the website states. Co-founder of MarketLyfe, Bobby Rana, said 100 items were listed during the first weeks of the platform's initiative. "For the last two weeks our community marketplace MarketLyfe has been trying to provide assistance to flood victims in the impacted areas by sourcing furniture to help rebuild their lives," said Mr Rana. "We started a social media campaign asking NSW and QLD locals to list any spare/unused furniture in their homes on our website, with the concept being to get enough usable stuff on the platform so flood victims will have thousands of free items to choose from when they refurnish their homes. "Think of it like free online shopping for flood victims, powered by the good will of fellow Aussies looking to help out. "There's no need for unused items across the country to sit around collecting dust. Let's get them to where they're needed." Find items near you or list them for free at www.marketlyfe.com.au

