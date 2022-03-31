sport, local-sport,

A gymnast from a local club, has broken a world record in his bid to represent Australia at the Olympic-equivalent event for tumbling later this year. Ethan McGuinness, who trains at Kachan School of Tumbling and Performance in Windsor, has successfully executed the highest difficulty routine ever performed in competition, in the gymnastics sport of tumbling. The routine was devised during his preparation for the Gymnastics NSW State Championships, to be held at the Sydney Gymnastic and Aquatic Centre in Rooty Hill this weekend. "I started with a skill that only about five people in history have done, which was a triple twisting double back, and followed it with a double twisting double straight and a triple tuck at the end," McGuinness said. Along with representing his club over the weekend, the 21-year-old will attempt to qualify for the World Games in Birmingham, USA, to be held in July. He hopes to repeat his record-breaking performance so it can be inked in the official books - which requires the skill to be performed at a world championship event. "I want to be the best; and if I say I want to do something, I'll give it everything I've got to make sure I achieve it," McGuinness said. But the journey hasn't been easy, as McGuinness had been forced to work two jobs and cut back on training to fund his participation in international competitions. "Because tumbling isn't an Olympic sport, I have to work a lot to save up and that's meant I can't train as much, which is frustrating," he said. "I won't give up though. I have a lot of confidence, which some people may see as cocky, but I just have a lot of belief in myself. "I don't find this scary; I find the challenge and I don't run away from it." McGuiness will be competing on Friday at the Gymnastics NSW State Championships. Tickets are available here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/31c0ce3a-c871-457a-8bd3-25c8b9030db5.jpeg/r0_214_1242_916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg