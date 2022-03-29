Hawkesbury, Hills fifth worst-hit during summer wild weather: NRMA

news, local-news,

Hawkesbury experienced some wild weather before the recent floods, particularly Glossodia, which was the tenth worst-hit suburb in greater Hawkesbury and the Hills in summer in terms of home claims, according to NRMA. New data from the NRMA Insurance Wild Weather Tracker shows the insurer recorded 15,000 home claims for severe weather damage during summer as Australians faced record rainfall, floods and heatwaves. This was an increase of 53 per cent on last summer. From December to February, Hawkesbury and the Hills districts together recorded the fifth most claims in NSW. The top-three most impacted suburbs in the combined regions were Kenthurst (also the ninth worst-hit in the state), Kellyville and Dural, followed by West Pennant Hills, Castle Hill, Glenhaven, Cherrybrook, Glenorie, Baulkham Hills and Glossodia. In NSW, the Northern Sydney region was the least prepared for wild weather, according to a self-assessment rating. Since the catastrophic storms and floods across Australia's east coast in February and March, NRMA Insurance has received more than 24,000 claims, however, the full impact is still being determined. NRMA Insurance Group Executive Julie Batch said the benefits of greater upfront investment in disaster mitigation are clear and the time for action is now. "Combining mitigation investments with improved land use planning and strengthening building codes will better protect communities while having flow on benefits such as making insurance more affordable," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/47c45d5b-926e-4175-850f-fbb5d7015341.jpg/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg