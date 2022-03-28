Organs, trains and old time dance: Tom's passions endure

news, local-news,

Tom Barber of Windsor Downs is an organ legend - not only in the Hawkesbury, but around the world - and now, you can catch him twice a month at the Richmond School of Arts where he plays for the Old Time and New Vogue Dancing set. Did you enjoy the quickstep, walt, foxtrot and cha-cha in your day? Or are you a keen 'old time' dancer from a younger age group? Or maybe, you have always wanted to learn, but didn't have the opportunity to? You could meet a group of like-minded individuals keen to tap their toes - and enjoy morning tea and a laugh in the process. Mr Barber, 74, looks forward to the first and third Fridays of the month (except for April when the event will occur on April 22, to make way for Easter) when he can head to Richmond with his prized Yamaha Genos keyboard and two loudspeakers, ready to play accompaniment for the dancers. "The keyboard has everything but the kitchen sink - it's fully touchscreen, and has thousands of sounds, with 11 pages of extra sounds on USB," Mr Barber said. He played organ professionally for over 50 years, and has become quite the collector, amassing 11 organs and four keyboards which he keeps in his 'music room' - a converted nine-car garage - at home. "Every organ I have is the top of the range in its era. It's been a great journey," Mr Barber said. "I want to approach the Powerhouse Museum in Parramatta and see if they'd be interested in having a little room displaying my organs." He was a sign-writer by trade, entering the industry as a teenager to work with his dad. "For 30 years we did trucks and shopfronts, then I specialised in banners. My wife Cathy used to stitch all my banners after putting the kids to bed," he said. People began to demand printed pictures on their banners so Mr Barber invested in an industrial-size printer, which he also used to print old movie posters which he hangs on the wall in his music room. "I retired and sold my business in 2012 and that's when the music took over," he said. Up until COVID-19, Mr Barber used to host soirees for groups and societies in his music room, playing organ for up to 40 people at a time. But when COVID ruined the fun, he began dabbling in a newfound passion: model trains. He is now a keen member of the Train Tragics, a lower Blue Mountains group for model train nuts. The track and set he is working on is about six metres wide and long, and has exchangeable 'scenes', including a German industrial village, a recreation of the ski fields in St Moritz, and an old English town called Limpley Stoke - where he has stayed on a number of occasions while visiting England to play organ. He steps into his music room at 8am and is there still at 5pm most days, tending to his tracks and looking at tutorials on YouTube. "It's like a disease. I'm a bit more reserved than some, though," he said. "The landscaping is the best part of it, making all the grass and shrubbery." Old Time and New Vogue Dancing enquiries at 4572 5773. Must be double vaccinated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/03103c3f-c0c7-47fe-9b83-05504590449c.JPG/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg