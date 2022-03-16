Your Hawkesbury Gazette returning to newsstands on March 23

news, local-news,

Hawkesbury's own local newspaper, the Hawkesbury Gazette, is returning to newsstands on March 23. The newspaper will be free to pick up from more than 40 convenient locations [be sure to check back for a full list]. The Hawkesbury Gazette is proud of the role we play in our community and we couldn't be happier to be returning in print as we make our way towards a COVID normal world. Since 1888, we have told the stories of our town and region - questioning, celebrating and championing as we created an important historical record of the life of our beautiful part of the world and its amazing people. This work has gone on through world wars, depressions and recessions; through droughts, bushfires and other natural disasters. It continued through the recent floods, where thousands of people were kept up to date by our comprehensive digital coverage at hawkesburygazette.com.au The Hawkesbury Gazette is more determined than ever to tell the stories that matter to our community and to deliver the advertising solutions that achieve results for our local traders and other commercial customers. To those many loyal readers and advertisers who told us in recent months how much they missed the printed version of their local newspaper, thank you for your expressions of support and words of encouragement. Those kind words have meant a lot to the team here at the Hawkesbury Gazette. But right now, we need more than words. Please pick up a newspaper, jump on our website or buy an ad. By supporting the Hawkesbury Gazette - and those who advertise with us - you will be helping to sustain the local journalism that keeps our town and our region connected.

