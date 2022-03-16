news, local-news,

Photographers and visitors to our region are encouraged to share their photos in the Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley #VisitHawkesburyNSW Photography Competition for their chance to win one of three weekend escapes. The winners will each win an escape worth over $2,000 as well as the chance to have their signed photograph displayed on the wall of Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley at Windsor. The competition will encourage visitation to the Hawkesbury during autumn - arguably the most beautiful season of the year - and provide photographers, visitors to the Hawkesbury and hotel guests an opportunity to capture eye-dazzling moments that make our region an amazing place to stay and explore. The competition is now open and will run until May 31, and will comprise of three entry categories: Best Hotel Photograph; Best Holiday Selfie; and Best Local Attraction Photo. For more information on how to enter and the prizes on offer, go to https://bit.ly/36gDP4t

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/c106de3a-8303-44b6-bc0f-1d24eab1930e.jpg/r2_204_3990_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Capture Hawkesbury's beauty for your chance to win a weekend escape