'Be prepared, hose it out and move on': Living on the flood plain

The year Sue and Steve Smith moved to Windsor the Hawkesbury River rose to 13.5 metres and now, the year they've listed their house on the market, the river has risen to 13.8 metres. It will be a fond farewell for the Smiths, who have enjoyed 32 years at their Harris Street abode since moving their in 1990. It's where they raised their kids and they wouldn't change it for the world. The property has flooded three times in between the first and last time - in 1992 to 11.1 metres, in 2020 to 9.2 metres and 2021 to 12.93 metres. But for the Smiths, this is just part and parcel of living on the flood plain. The risk of water flowing into their backyard or even their house is not what has compelled them to sell their property. The couple says flooding in the Hawkesbury valley is manageable - you just have to be prepared for it. "We're flood aware. You just wash it out and move on," Mrs Smith told the Gazette. "We raised our kids here and it's a great area." Standing in their backyard, you can see South Creek, which runs from the Hawkesbury River. When it swelled to 11 metres, the water met their back fence. It continued to rise and came around 1.5 metres up the wall of the bottom level of their home. What surprised them was not that it flooded - they knew the risk. What they were tickled by was the fact that it was almost a year to the week since it flooded last time and reached their back doorstep. "I think people need to be a lot more aware of the area they live in," Mrs Smith said. "In houses like these, Council tells you not to have bedrooms and living areas downstairs." Mrs Smith said floods were manageable in many Hawkesbury valley areas because you could see the water coming and you had ample opportunity to get out. "I feel sorry for those people in areas that have flash flooding," she said. "Here, we have days of notice. The Bureau of Meteorology estimates how high it's meant to come, and you can see it coming." She said as soon as they saw the dip in the road down the street go under water, they knew it was time to leave, and as soon as Warragamba began spilling they knew it would come up a bit higher still. This flood, they drove their caravan somewhere high and dry and camped out until the waters receded. Emergency services came from all over to help the numerous flood-affected houses on the street and in surrounding areas. Mr Smith clocked RFS trucks from as far afield as Dapto, Camden and Canberra. READ MORE: He said he saw a lot of water-damaged gyprock out the front of people's houses and hoped Hawkesbury Council would prohibit the use of the material in downstairs areas in flood zones because it couldn't withstand flood waters and had to be pulled out and replaced. "We have fibre cement and you just hose it off," he said. The couple thanked everyone who helped them and their neighbours clean-up after the waters receded. "We are extremely thankful to all the services, volunteers, and local community members that helped. Thank you," Mrs Smith said. What's next for the Smiths? "I retired at Christmas-time and now we're looking for a single storey home with acreage," Mrs Smith said.

