Bede Polding College graduate, Emma Bracks, has been named as the recipient of the prestigious 2021 Norman Lethbridge Award, presented by Angus NSW. The 18-year-old entered the award to become more involved with, and gain valuable knowledge of, the cattle industry. She is undertaking a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Charles Sturt University, Wagga Wagga, and aspires to complete a Masters in Education with the goal of becoming a high school agricultural teacher. Emma is from Grose Wold, NSW, and was involved with the Bede Polding College agricultural group and show team. She competed in the University of Western Sydney "Uni Steer" competitions, judging and team judging classes, the BPC Equestrian Team and volunteering her time and knowledge at her local Riding for the Disabled. Emma has grown up on a property dedicated to racehorses and spends her weekends working at Fairview Park stud. "I am enthused by the various opportunities included in the award and look forward to widening my knowledge in the Angus orientated aspects of the agricultural industry," she said. "Being the successful applicant of this award not only allows me to experience opportunities with Angus NSW but also support myself in the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at Charles Sturt University. "I would like to acknowledge the commitment and support from Angus NSW in helping young people in Australian agriculture." Bede Polding College principal Mark Compton said Emma had been involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award, student representative council, was a recipient of a Rotary Citizenship Award, a school swimming champion and had received countless academic awards. Mr Compton commended Emma for being an intelligent, hardworking, polite and courteous student. Fifth in the Norman Lethbridge Award and winner of the Gary Roberts Encouragement Award was Emily Said, nominated by Colo High School. Presentations to the winners will be made during the Angus judging at the 2022 Sydney Royal Easter Show on Sunday, April 10. Now in its 20th year, the Norman Lethbridge Award honours the late Norman Lethbridge, a Sydney region stock agent and past secretary of the New South Wales State Committee of Angus Australia. The Award has consistently been sponsored by the Munro family, Booroomooka Angus Stud, Bingara; Christine and Jon Erby, Forres Angus, Dungong; the family of the late Norman Lethbridge; Wendy and Des Stubbs, Albion Park and Gary Roberts, Potts Point. The Norman Lethbridge Award is open to students and cadets - over 16-years-old and under 25-years-old - studying agriculture, livestock auctioneering or stock and station work. The applicant must reside within 200km of Sydney. The same committee formed at the inception of the Award in 2002, comprising Christine Erby, Mark Lucas, Simon Hennings and Richard Buck, have interviewed applicants and adjudicated for the past 20 years.

