There have been renewed rises observed by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) along the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo Rivers following a weekend of heavy rainfall. BOM stated that: " Major flooding occuring at North Richmond and likely at Wisemans Ferry and Putty Road. Moderate flooding occuring at Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry." The heavy rainfall over the past week has caused moderate to major flooding in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley. Further heavy rainfall over the weekend has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the region, where minor to major flooding continues. Forecast rainfall during Monday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 8 may cause further rises across the catchment from Monday onwards. The Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley is currently under a Flood Watch and a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall. The Hawkesbury River at North Richmond (WPS) may reach around 12.00 metres Monday afternoon with major flooding. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) is currently at 10.87 metres and steady. Further rises are possible during Tuesday. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville may reach around 9.00 metres during Tuesday with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland may reach around 7.00 metres Monday afternoon with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry is likely to exceed the major flood level (4.20 m) Monday evening. The river level may reach around 4.40 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday. Further rises are possible. Moderate flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road and major flooding is likely. The Colo River at Putty Road is likely to exceed the major flood level (10.70 m) Monday evening. The river level may reach around 11.50 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday. Further rises are possible. The Nepean River at Penrith may reach around 6.00 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday with minor flooding. Further rises are possible. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

