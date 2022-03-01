community,

Richmond Marketplace has praised the community for once again getting behind its annual Operation Backpack and supporting families in need. Run during January (3 to 19), this year's operation saw 1422 new back-to-school supplies donated to the cause. Operation Backpack has been running at the centre for many years. It aims to help local families experiencing financial hardship send their children back to school with all the essentials. "Richmond Marketplace would like to thank the Hawkesbury Gazette and Courier for their continued sponsorship of this initiative, as well as the local community, who generously donated $4,596.55 worth of new school supplies during Operation Backpack," said Tracey Thomas, Richmond Marketplace senior marketing manager. "It's wonderful to see the community getting behind such a wonderful cause and helping families who may be doing it tough financially." Ms Thomas paid special tribute to "the fantastic volunteers" from St Vincent de Paul Society, who distributed the supplied to the local families and showed a great commitment to the cause. She said that due to the continued success of Operation Backpack, Richmond Marketplace was committed to staging the community initiative again next year. Richmond Marketplace is owned by ISPT and managed by JLL.

Richmond Marketplace thanks all for Operation Backpack support