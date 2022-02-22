news, national,

A man has been charged after allegedly stealing a Maserati and driving dangerously as police chased him down the highway. The 2019 black Maserati M161 station wagon was reported stolen from a property in Lalor Park in Sydney's west at 3am on Sunday, February 20. Nepean Highway Patrol officers allegedly saw the vehicle being driven away at high speed from a home on Blair Avenue in St Marys, also in Sydney's west, at 6:40pm. Officers drove after the Maserati but cancelled the pursuit due to alleged dangerous driving, at which point a PolAir helicopter was called in to track the car. PolAir vision showed vehicle drive along the Great Western Highway to The Horsley Drive and Cowpasture Road, Abbotsbury, where it stopped. The driver, a 22-year-old man, allegedly got out of the vehicle and attempted to enter a passing sedan, which drove away, before running into nearby bushland. A Police Dog Unit then chased the alleged driver into the bushland, where the man was arrested, suffering dog bites in the process. He was taken to Fairfield Police Station where he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedic. The man, 22-year-old Marley Dargin from Blackett, was charged with five offences; police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, take and drive conveyance without consent, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, unlicensed driving, unlawfully take motor vehicle with person within. Dargin appear in Fairfield Local Court on Monday. Bail was refused . He was remanded in custody and the matter will return to court on March 7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141815392/8120c65d-085b-4407-a316-510f240d9d89.png/r315_179_1628_921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg