Hawkesbury City Council has announced the Hawkesbury Australia Day Winners for 2022. Australia Day presentations looked a little different this year as recipients were delivered their awards, with a civic reception planned to be held for winners and nominators at a later date. The Hawkesbury Australia Day awards recognise and honour the outstanding achievements of everyday Australians in the Hawkesbury. Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Patrick Conolly, congratulated all award recipients, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year - Diane Williams; 2022 Young Citizen of the Year - Sophie Wills; and Community Organisation of the Year - Hawkesbury State Emergency Services. "Congratulations and thank you for the many wonderful contributions you have made to our Hawkesbury community," Cr Conolly said. "Our SES volunteers worked fearlessly during and after the March 2021 flood event, and they are always on hand, day or night to help and support our community whether it is during fire, floods, storms or other emergencies. We thank you all. "Thank you also to Akash Arora - Digital Editor/Journalist at Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) Australia, for being our 2022 Hawkesbury Australia Day Ambassador." 2022 Hawkesbury Australia Day Award Recipients: To see and hear from the winners, and watch a special video of the award winners visit Council's YouTube channel. The Hawkesbury will also welcome 36 new citizens from a range of countries, including the Philippines, India, Fiji, South Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, France, New Zealand, Germany, South Africa, Jersey, Indonesia, Northern Ireland, Malta, New Zealand, Morocco, Ukraine and Colombia as part of Australia Day. The Australia Day Citizenship Ceremonies will be held online today to ensure that family and friends can participate in and watch the ceremonies from the comfort of their homes in a COVID-Safe way. "Congratulations to all of the Australia Day citizenship candidates on becoming Australian citizens," Cr Conolly said.

