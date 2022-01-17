Fatality following single-vehicle crash at Bilpin

news, local-news,

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Bilpin early on Sunday morning. Just after 12.00am, Sunday, January 16, emergency services were called to Bells Line of Road, Bilpin, following reports a Toyota Corolla had left the roadway and crashed into a telegraph pole. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 20-year-old man - died at the scene. Officers attached to Hawkesbury Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/281f09f1-5d67-41b9-b970-0f60ee354d3c.jpeg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg