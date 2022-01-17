  1. Home
Young man has died on Bells Line of Road, Bilpin after single-vehicle crash

Fatality following single-vehicle crash at Bilpin

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash at Bilpin early on Sunday morning.

Just after 12.00am, Sunday, January 16, emergency services were called to Bells Line of Road, Bilpin, following reports a Toyota Corolla had left the roadway and crashed into a telegraph pole.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 20-year-old man - died at the scene.

Officers attached to Hawkesbury Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will now be prepared for the information of the Coroner.