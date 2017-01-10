State government would have to answer to the Federal government if emergency listing granted.
Pitt Town bypass consultation complete
The RMS releases its consultation report, along with its preferred option.
North Richmond thefts
Hawkesbury Local Area Command would like to warn North Richmond residents regarding a spate of recent offences in ...
Bikes and bulls action
Hawkesbury Showground is set to come alive with motorbike and bull riding action this Saturday when the Bikes ...
High Court appeal lodged
The Director of Public Prosecutions has filed an appeal to the High court of Australia following the re-sentencing ...
Property of national icon for sale
Tebbutt's Observatory at Windsor and Peninsula House are up for sale, first time in 170 years.
Pension changes unfair: Templeman
Susan Templeman says about 1700 pensioners will be worse off thanks to government pension changes.
Brush up on your interview skills
Hawkesbury Library will host two workshops in the next week aimed at helping locals get a leg up ...
Meet ‘Milo’, the mini tug boat
Free tug boat rides from Windsor Boat Ramp will showcase the river's newest resident tug.
Charity race day for sick kids
McFun Day @ Hawkesbury Race Course will offer activities for the whole family.
Local Sport
Thunder clinging to finals hopes
Shane Watson guides Thunder to victory.
Hawks mixed in return to action
First grade won but Hawkesbury's lower grades all lost.
Hawkesbury kids receive sports grants
Two Hawkesbury students receive grants for competing in sporting competitions.
Hawkesbury sports action from December 17 | Photos
Hawkesbury sports action from December 17
White Christmas
Cattai youngster spends Christmas on other side of world snowboarding.
Chance to reunite
Cricket club tries to get back to its roots with reunion.
Community
Kids tell us what they want for Christmas | video
Pit your historical wits
Historical Society trivia night at Kurrajong needs your brains to pick for prizes.
The Hawkesbury – 2016 in Pictures
The Hawkesbury - A look back at 2016
$90k raised for brain cancer research
The Cure Brain Cancer Foundation charity race day at the Hawkesbury Race Club was a huge success.
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Fairfax Front Pages | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
National
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Federal government rejects doctors group's call for a new national Centre for Disease Control
The Turnbull Government has rejected a call from the Australian Medical Association to create a nation-wide Centre for ...
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Living near busy roads increases dementia risk: Lancet study
Dementia is more common in people who live near main roads, a major study has found, raising more ...
Too much TV and video linked to mental health issues for boys, not so for girls: research
Boys who watch an average of two hours of television every day are at a higher risk of ...
Summer entertainment guide | What to watch, read and play
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Debbie Reynolds dies
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died after suffering what was believed to be a stroke.
Richard Adams, creator of Watership Down, dies
Richards Adams, the author of the classic Watership Down, has died.
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?