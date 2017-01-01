The Hawkesbury - A look back at 2016
Local News
Late present arrives for Oliver
Police appeal for witnesses following armed supermarket robbery in Richmond
Drug supply charges
A 40 year old male from Richmond was refused bail by Police and placed before Parramatta Local Court ...
Leadership equals service
The Hawkesbury's Samuel Foster recounts his time spent volunteering in the Northern Territory.
Unforgettable experiences
The Hawkesbury's Matilda Harry recounts her time spent volunteering in the Northern Territory.
New boat ramp open
A new boat ramp for canoes and kayaks at Windsor is designed for disabled as well.
Burton award given to Kurtis
Young man shows determination to overcome medical condition.
Higgins polo plans lodged with council
Sydney Polo Club makes it bid with Council to host World Polo Championships.
Looking for armed thieves
Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Londonderry
Local Sport
Hawkesbury sports action from December 17 | Photos
Hawkesbury sports action from December 17
White Christmas
Cattai youngster spends Christmas on other side of world snowboarding.
Chance to reunite
Cricket club tries to get back to its roots with reunion.
Isabella’s in good company
Bowen Mountain youngster earns NSW Metro representative cap.
Women in epic comeback
Kendall Fletcher double secures win for Wanderers
Hawks claim tight contest
There were just five runs in it for the home side.
Community
Kids tell us what they want for Christmas | video
The Hawkesbury – 2016 in Pictures
$90k raised for brain cancer research
The Cure Brain Cancer Foundation charity race day at the Hawkesbury Race Club was a huge success.
Library fun during the holidays
Hawkesbury Library Service is offering a range of activities for kids during the holidays.
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
National
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Health
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Red Cross pleads for 5000 extra blood donors between Christmas and new year
The Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs 5000 additional blood donors Christmas and New Years to stave off ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Cryptosporidium outbreak prompts swimming pool warning to parents from NSW Health
A rise in cryptosporidium infections has triggered a warning from NSW health authorities urging the public to say ...
TGA approves new lung cancer drug osimertinib for patients dealt cruel double blow
Elly Calabia doesn't talk about survival rates and life expectancy with her doctor. She's thinking of her Christmas ...
Entertainment
Summer entertainment guide | What to watch, read and play
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Debbie Reynolds dies
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died after suffering what was believed to be a stroke.
Richard Adams, creator of Watership Down, dies
Richards Adams, the author of the classic Watership Down, has died.
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.