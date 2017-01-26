Ceremony hosted to naturalise the newest Australians in the Hawkesbury.
Local News
Tuckerman is citizen of the year
Hawkesbury Council hands out awards on Australia Day.
New citizens in the Hawkesbury
Hawkesbury residents from other countries became citizens today.
Police Aus Day operation
Police have launched Operation Goldsmith to ensure safe and secure celebrations across NSW ahead of the national holiday ...
Hawkesbury’s alcohol-free zones
The Hawkesbury has a number of designated alcohol-free zones.
Frank’s OAM surprise
Dr Frank Kelleher receives OAM for service to horse sports, and to agriculture education.
DRAG ‘reasonably satisfied’ with RMS
DRAG felt listened to by RMS and contractors regarding Bells Line of Road concerns, but some beefs remain ...
Hawkesbury sets scene for horror shoot
Short film The Rabid was shot at a property in Pitt Town.
Do you know this boy?
This black cockatoo was found at McGraths Hill and is fretting badly. Do you know who might be ...
Australia Day traditions | Podcast
Rolling on to Roar
Wanderers hope wins keep coming after Jets victory.
Gillies enjoys inclusion championships
Freemans Reach cricketer thrilled with cricket tournament in Geelong.
Hawkesbury sports from January 21 | Photos
Sports shots from across the Hawkesbury.
Racing back with charity day first up
Ronald McDonald House charity to receive donations thanks to Hawkesbury Race Club.
First home win of the season
In his weekly column, Scott Neville discusses the Wanderers; win over the Jets.
Nepean football wants more women involved
More women are wanted playing, coaching and refereeing football.
Join soil health workshop
Learn how to manage the soil on your property like a pro.
BYO brekkie to Bowen Mountain Oz day do
Historical society invites everyone to their Australia Day breakfast picnic in the park.
Kurrajong Heights recollections
The Heights was a little village with orchards and guesthouses pre-World War II.
MTAS for kids and adults
Take a bus to the Versailles exhibition or sign your kids up to holiday workshops, with local arts ...
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
2017 Australia Day honours list: Julia Gillard appointed an AC
Julia Gillard, Jimmy Barnes, Stephen Gageler and Mick Fanning are among Order of Australia appointees today.
NBN strips information from its website telling Australians which type of broadband they will get
Website now only says when the NBN is expected to be available, not which technology will be rolled ...
Tens of thousands of patients using health insurance in public hospitals
Tens of thousands of Victorian patients are using their health insurance in public hospitals without any guarantee it ...
Junk food industry shaping health policies at public's expense: study
Lobbyists for 'big food' are potentially swaying health policies in favour of their corporate bottom line in Australia, ...
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Rise in autism blamed on clinicians diagnosing mild symptoms, study finds
Doctors diagnosing less severe autism have caused the dramatic rise in diagnoses, which is putting pressure on the ...
Why a child's birth date predicts whether they'll be medicated for ADHD
A child's birth date is a powerful predictor of whether they will be medicated for ADHD, suggesting we ...
Full house at back of beyond curry
The Cooks Co-op curry night at Sackville had a relaxed communal feel and superbly blended curries.
WIN TICKETS | See a movie under the stars
Overkill grind out another classic
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
This is the year to beat your financial fear
Whether we admit it to ourselves or not, the most common reason for this ignition failure is fear.
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.