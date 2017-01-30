Member for Hawkesbury speaks about his new role.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
White supremacist threatened to shoot up shopping centre
A radicalised white supremacist who was stockpiling homemade guns and weapons across Sydney had expressed an intention to ...
Denmark Link Road to ease traffic at Rivo railway line
A route to a second crossing of the railway line at Riverstone will ease congestion at the Garfield ...
Preschool fees drop
Government funding means community preschool services are now cheaper for parents.
Night work at Wiso
Sections of Old Northern Road will be closed next month for resurfacing.
Epic clip filmed here
Spectacular Simply Bushed music video filmed in Wilberforce now up for award.
New season apples coming in
Crunchy luscious new season apples are within reach this weekend at Bilpin.
Improve family closeness with workshops
Parents of preschoolers can learn to harness the power of music. Also learn to handle sibling rivalry.
New citizens embrace Hawkesbury
Ceremony hosted to naturalise the newest Australians in the Hawkesbury.
Tuckerman is citizen of the year
Hawkesbury Council hands out awards on Australia Day.
Latest News
Local Sport
Ebony’s Roar Talent wins dance comp
Hawkesbury dancer wins competition while a dance troupe also wins a competition.
Hawkesbury favourites romp home
Mitch Newman and Scott Singleton have winners.
Rolling on to Roar
Wanderers hope wins keep coming after Jets victory.
Gillies enjoys inclusion championships
Freemans Reach cricketer thrilled with cricket tournament in Geelong.
Hawkesbury sports from January 21 | Photos
Sports shots from across the Hawkesbury.
Racing back with charity day first up
Ronald McDonald House charity to receive donations thanks to Hawkesbury Race Club.
Top Stories
Community
Improve family closeness with workshops
Parents of preschoolers can learn to harness the power of music. Also learn to handle sibling rivalry.
Join soil health workshop
Learn how to manage the soil on your property like a pro.
BYO brekkie to Bowen Mountain Oz day do
Historical society invites everyone to their Australia Day breakfast picnic in the park.
Kurrajong Heights recollections
The Heights was a little village with orchards and guesthouses pre-World War II.
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
RECOMMENDED
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Health
Junk food industry shaping health policies at public's expense: study
Lobbyists for 'big food' are potentially swaying health policies in favour of their corporate bottom line in Australia, ...
Soft drink sales slump amid health fears
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Lung cancer breakthrough made by Australian scientists
Australian scientists believe they've discovered the "origin cell" of a common form of lung cancer that kills thousands ...
Considering entering a clinical trial? Do your homework, breast cancer consumer representative says
People considering entering a clinical trial should not be put off from all trials by some studies with ...
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Dogs don’t like reggae, they love it!
Australia Day traditions | Podcast
Full house at back of beyond curry
The Cooks Co-op curry night at Sackville had a relaxed communal feel and superbly blended curries.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Opinion
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...