RMS responds to community group's concerns over Bells Line of Road overtaking lane work.
Local News
Law change could see more houses
More complying development could be on the horizon.
Nepean Hospital ‘too full’ for heart patient
Ambulances were forced to bypass Neapean Hospital on Monday morning after the emergency department reached capacity.
What is it about Thompson Square?
Why should we care about what the Windsor Bridge project will do to the history of Thompson Square?
Council supports Safe Schools
Danielle Wheeler successfully moves motion to support Safe Schools.
BEST STREETS: Bligh Park
The 'best street' gong was harder to extract from agents as Bligh Park is so homogeneous.
Beards for Bowel Cancer
Members of No. 35 Squadron and No. 37 Squadron each participated in Decembeard.
BYO brekkie to Bowen Mountain Oz day do
Historical society invites everyone to their Australia Day breakfast picnic in the park.
Hawkesbury Anzac Day to go ahead as planned
New anti-terrorism provisions will not affect Hawkesbury Anzac services.
Pride ought to outweigh rubbish
Local does bit to clean up Macquarie Park and Windsor Beach.
Local Sport
Race club chips in for Ronald
Race club hosts charity day.
O’Keefe to tour India with Australian squad
Spinner gets chance to earn more test caps in spin friendly India.
Victory for Bligh Park in return
Freemans Reach defeated in return to local first grade after Christmas break.
Thunder back in hunt
Thunder crush Sydney Sixers and ready for match against Adelaide Strikers.
Region hosts Aussie futsal
Some of Australia's best futsal players come to the Hawkesbury.
Wests conquer Hawks’ attack
After a good win last week, Hawkesbury goes down in tough two-day loss.
Community
Kurrajong Heights recollections
The Heights was a little village with orchards and guesthouses pre-World War II.
MTAS for kids and adults
Take a bus to the Versailles exhibition or sign your kids up to holiday workshops, with local arts ...
Pit your historical wits
Historical Society trivia night at Kurrajong needs your brains to pick for prizes.
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
National
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Health
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
Sydney on alert in baking heat: authorities issue ozone level warning and total fire ban
Health authorities have warned Sydneysiders to be on alert as the baking sun sends temperatures and ozone levels ...
Spicy local production
With the premise of sharing with locals the wonders of local produce, chef Martin Boetz is preparing to ...
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Debbie Reynolds | What a glorious feelin’!
Debbie Reynolds dies
Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died after suffering what was believed to be a stroke.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
When is fake better than the real thing?
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
The case for a universal basic income | Opinion
What if the right to an income was as basic as the right to vote?
What Trump's win means for Australia
OPINION: President Donald Trump will declare economic war on our biggest customer and wipe unprecedented amounts off global ...
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?