Hawkesbury Legacy will say goodbye to its home of nearly 40 years next month, but widows will still ...
Local News
Gladys weighs up forced Council amalgamations
Hawkesbury Mayor hopes Council will be left alone.
Kurrajong’s jazz has raw sax appeal
Memorial Park at Kurrajong will come to life with the sounds of sweet jazz later this month.
Kurmond planning proposals refused
Keith Michael says he is disillusioned after Council refused his planning proposal.
Strong results for anti-drug program in our schools
The #NotEvenOnce anti-drug uptake program has scored serious hits in Hawkesbury schools.
Windsor’s history makes it special
Night roadworks in Clarendon
Lane closures will be in place and the works may affect travel times.
Expo begins for Colo ladies
Artworks by Nakeisha Bauer and Jessica Kewley are now on display at the Art Gallery of NSW.
Arndell’s HSC honour roll
Arndell Anglican College students achieved impressive results in the HSC.
Tech savvy seniors classes
Demystify the internet, email and social media with free classes at the Hawkesbury Library.
Kiara makes Aussie indoor netball team
Riverstone girl to travel to South Africa for international indoor netball tournament.
Wyong double for Attard
Hawkesbury trained horse wins back to back races at Wyong.
Katie-Lee gains Budgies selection
Windsor netballer picked for Indigenous representative team.
Griffiths signs up
The Wanderers have added another striker to their squad.
Shattered by last minute heartbreaker
Scott Neville talks about a tough loss in Brisbane in his weekly column.
Wanderers lose in two heartbreakers
W-League and A-League both fall to last minute goals.
Improve family closeness with workshops
Parents of preschoolers can learn to harness the power of music. Also learn to handle sibling rivalry.
Join soil health workshop
Learn how to manage the soil on your property like a pro.
BYO brekkie to Bowen Mountain Oz day do
Historical society invites everyone to their Australia Day breakfast picnic in the park.
Kurrajong Heights recollections
The Heights was a little village with orchards and guesthouses pre-World War II.
Foxtel's threat to man who streamed Mundine fight on Facebook
Foxtel has signalled it will take legal action against an Australian man who broadcast the Green v Mundine ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
Kasey fights for right to play country
'It’s been harder for me playing the style of music I play than anything to do with being ...
Windsor’s history makes it special
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Public urged to not flush wipes
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Moving closer to a fair dinkum republic | Opinion
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...