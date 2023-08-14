What can I do with an education degree that isn't teaching?

If you're an education graduate in the industry it's rather obvious that you're likely to begin your career teaching in classrooms. But what if you're looking for other careers outside the limited scope of classroom teaching?



Luckily, everything from the humble bachelors degree to the University of Canberra's Master of Education can take you down many different directions based on your own interests and desires. In this blog post, we'll explore some alternative career paths available for individuals who hold undergraduate or higher-level education degrees so you can pave the way for a more dynamic career.

Positions in training and development

The most obvious path as an expert in education is in the field of training and development, being in the business industry might be a change compared to education but as businesses are evolving rapidly so will the need for training and development. Whether you're involved in alternative education or a workforce position, the need to provide quality training and skills development will always be there.

Some positions in training and development in business might involve creating and developing curriculums for corporate training programs, delivering workshops and seminars, and managing budgets for projects. These all require skilled education professionals with the right know-how on how to effectively train and develop a skilled workforce in all industries.

Human resources in schools and educational organisations

Finding the right candidates to fill positions in schools and educational organisations may not be as easy as it seems. While you might have a good human resources department, those with an educational background can also do well in these roles. This is because they have a deep understanding of the requirements of the education sector and can provide the right direction to help build solid teams.

If you're looking to get into human resources as an education graduate some tasks can include things such as creating job postings that attract top talent, overseeing the hiring process and managing ongoing employees. You will become one of the most essential partners for educational institutions wanting to thrive and develop an effective team. If this is something you're passionate about it can lead to quite a fulfilling and lucrative career.

Writing and editing career paths

Teachers have great writing skills and it's not uncommon for them to begin writing for a variety of industries, this can include everything from publishing, journalism or corporate communications. While each of these areas has its own challenges they all require the skill sets also possessed by education professionals.

Publishing and journalism

Education graduates shouldn't have too much difficulty entering the publishing industry where they are responsible for writing and editing materials such as books, magazines, newspapers and other publications. The publishing industry allows you to develop your writing skills while also applying knowledge of educational processes which can be invaluable. If you're more into news and reporting then journalism can be another option that requires a similar skill set.

Corporate communications

Educators have the advantage of being able to communicate effectively which means they can find solid positions in the communications field. This might mean creating marketing materials, writing press releases or developing internal communication plans. Those with an education background can find fairly high demand for roles like these.

Technical writing

If you have a technical background, many businesses or corporations need technical writers to document processes in user manuals or other educational materials. Technical writing requires an understanding of the subject matter as well as excellent writing skills. So if there is something you specialise in and it is in demand then technical writing may suit you perfectly.

Non-profit organisations

Non-profit organisations are always on the lookout for talent and those with an educational background are especially valuable. This is because many of these organisations specialise in assisting the youth and community through educational initiatives. Let's look at some of the roles available.

Education NGO

In terms of non-profit organisations, education NGOs play an important role in advocating education for those more disadvantaged individuals or communities. So moving from a governmental agency to one of these institutions can be even more rewarding as you're educating those in desperate need of your help. Some of the tasks might include everything from facilitating classes for those in need to working on projects to assist disadvantaged communities/youths.

Youth organisations

Youth organisations are another option similar to NGOs that help facilitate programs for the disadvantaged with a particular focus on the younger generation. As an education professional, you'll likely be facilitating career and educational development for those a little behind. It can be incredibly rewarding but also challenging. All in all this mentorship and support can help have a real and lasting impact on those in need.

Volunteer teaching

If you're an education professional and don't mind being on reduced or no pay then volunteer teaching might be for you. There are organisations all around the world that coordinate with schools or universities to provide volunteer teachers for low-income communities or disadvantaged students. If you're new to the field, then it's also a great way to gain practical experience and get your foot in the door.

Grant Writer

Many not-for-profit organisations need someone who is capable of writing up grants to governments for funding and/or support. If you have an education background then you are more than qualified to assist in this department using your writing and communication ability. You can expect to be tasked to write proposals or persuasive pieces to assist the organisations to get support which can be quite rewarding especially when the grants are approved.

Conclusion

If you are looking to pursue a career related to education, don't get stuck in this mindset that you're only able to teach in schools and universities. There are actually so many options available with everything from writing and editing to training and developing in the classroom or workplace.

