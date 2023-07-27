Richmond and McGraths Hill changed traffic conditions due to roadworks

There will be road maintenance work along Windsor Street, Lennox Street, East Market Street and March Street in Richmond over the next month.
The works in Richmond will be conducted from Monday, July 31 to Thursday, August 31.
It will occur over thirteen night shifts and the working hours will be between 7pm and 5am, Sunday to Thursday. No work will occur on Friday or Saturday nights or public holidays.
While this work occurs, there will be some temporary traffic changes in place which will include road closures, detours, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
There will be workers and vehicles, temporary lane closures and noise from machinery and equipment including; trucks, profiler, asphalting machine, line marking truck, portable light towers and small hand tools.
Access to and from East Market Street and March Street will be closed over four nights between August 6 and 9. If there are unforeseen delays, contingency dates for the closure will be between August 9 and 13.
Access to and from Moray Street onto Lennox Street will be closed between August 10 to 14. If there are unforeseen delays, contingency dates for the closure will occur between August 14 to 16.
Access to and from Paget Street onto Lennox Street will be closed between August 13 and 15. If there are unforeseen delays, contingency dates for the closure will occur between August 15 and 17.
Investigation works for future intersection improvements will also be carried out at Windsor Road and Pitt Town Road, McGraths Hill in August.
The work will take place between Sunday, August 6 and Thursday, August 10, weather permitting.
Working hours will be between 8pm to 5am. No work will occur on Friday, Saturday nights or public holidays. If there are unforeseen delays, the contingency work dates will be between:
This work may have some temporary traffic impacts, including temporary lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h. Motorists may also notice workers and vehicles, traffic control, and very low level noise from vehicles, portable light towers and small hand tools.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Local traffic and emergency services will be provided with access and detour signs will be in place.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
