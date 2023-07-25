Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Celebrating community: Hawkesbury City Council on show

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 26 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hawkesbury Fest is back, connecting residents, celebrating what council does for its community and showcasing the services it provides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News