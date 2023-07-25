Celebrating community: Hawkesbury City Council on show

Hawkesbury Fest is back, connecting residents, celebrating what council does for its community and showcasing the services it provides.
A part of Local Government Week 2023 (July 31 to August 6), Hawkesbury Fest will be held on Sunday, August 6, from 10am to 3pm at Governor Phillip Park, Windsor.
Hawkesbury Council's free event will be a great day out for residents, families and friends by the river.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, said showing the community what council does was vital to having a positive narrative about the local council.
"People sort of get hung up a bit on rates or roads and things like that, but there's so much more that council does," she said. "[Hawkesbury Fest] provides an opportunity for us to showcase all of that, to also celebrate our staff, and most importantly, have an event that brings the community together, which is what we really need in this post-COVID world.
"Anything that council can do to foster all that community spirit is something that I think is really worthwhile."
There will be amusement rides, kids'activities, face painting, more than 20 local market stalls, 12 food and beverages trucks/stalls, more than 15 community group information stalls (including Emergency Services display) and 12 council information stalls.
Hawkesbury Fest will also feature fun fitness challenges with the YMCA (planking and a magnetic fish activity for the kids), live music by local artists, roving entertainment and free workshops by Messy Makers (sand art, and dry, messy and sensory play).
RuffTRACK will be putting on an exciting demonstration, sponsored by Bush's Proteins. Other event sponsors include Kombi Keg Northwest, Cafe Cornerstone, Total Hearing Windsor, Lily Home Collective, and Bendigo Bank North Richmond and Richmond.
Cr McMahon said Hawkesbury Fest gives a platform to community groups and businesses to showcase what they do.
"The fact that a lot of the activities are free is really important for families in this cost of living crisis," she said.
"Our emergency services are on display and thanking them after the last few years is really important as well.
"There's a lot of positive elements about Hawkesbury fest."
Plenty of council teams will be out for the community to meet on the Hawkesbury Sustainability Stroll.
Collect a passport from the Hawkesbury Bushcare and Community Nursery tent, collect the stamps and receive free plants or a Community Nursery voucher - a total of 300 free plants and 400 plant vouchers are available.
Decorate a tree guard, dig for fossils, make stars and comets at the Arts and Culture tent, or 'Spin the Wheel' for the chance to win prizes.
Engage with council's sustainability team with a Sustainable Stories activity. Kids can sort and learn and about waste materials with Envirocom, with a short recycling quiz for adults.
Complete the 'check-and-tune' bikes workshop facilitated by Revolve Recycling or the Bike N Blend activity. Mechanics will advise customers if their bike needs extensive repairs and appropriate locations to fix it.
"We have Light Up Windsor, we have Savour the Flavour," said Cr McMahon. "They're things we do deliberately to help small businesses. But this is something that just highlights the positives about our council.
"Since I've become mayor, that's something I've really tried to do, and acknowledging and thanking our staff is really important to me."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
