Hawkesbury is set to benefit from two Wellbeing Practitioners who will provide on the ground mental health support to those feeling the cumulative effects of floods and multiple other disasters.
Wentworth Healthcare's - provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN) - Flood Needs Assessment 2023 reported that between 2019 and 2022 some 1,500 homes were damaged by flood waters across the region.
Many of these residents have felt the effects of numerous disasters - drought, bushfires, COVID-19, and floods - particularly in rural communities in the Hawkesbury, that were cut off for considerable periods of time.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay said some residents experienced long periods of displacement from their homes, work, and schools.
"Separation from family members and regular life has left many residents with increased anxiety levels, heightened by the impacts of COVID-19 and continual bad weather," she said.
"Increased anxiety surrounding weather and enduring mental health issues relating to the effects of flooding has seen an increase in the uptake of our free Psychological Therapy Services.
"But this service is still underutilised, and rates of mental health issues are a lot higher as trauma affected individuals don't always identify with having 'traditional' mental health issues, so do not seek out 'traditional' support."
The Wellbeing Workers are funded by Wentworth Healthcare and are part of the Peppercorn Services team - the lead disaster recovery service providing individualised assistance.
The service was established in response to calls for a service where workers provide outreach by visiting affected communities to talk to people in more informal settings.
"Providing one-on-one and group support in people's homes, parks and local cafes allows the Wellbeing Practitioners to tailor their efforts to suit the needs of the people they are helping," said Ms Reay.
"It recognises that mental health support should be individualised to fit the needs of disaster impacted areas."
The Wellbeing Practitioners service builds on the model used to support bushfire affected communities following the Black Summer bushfires.
"When floods started to devastate the Hawkesbury ... the bushfire funded Wellbeing Practitioners were able to pivot immediately to provide flood support," said Ms Reay.
"Peppercorn Services have the primary role of assisting residents after the floods and are uniquely positioned to be able to add mental health support to their array of services.
"Case managers can introduce people that need someone who can listen and refer them to other services if necessary. People can also contact the Wellbeing Workers directly as no referral is needed."
Peppercorn Resilience and Support Services Manager, Trish Glover, said: "Working with the Step-by-Step counsellors when the floods impacted the area, over and over, the need for someone to talk to was so important.
"We are looking forward to maintaining this level of support and flexibility to meet people where they are most comfortable and to be able to assist them on their recovery journey."
The Peppercorn Wellbeing Practitioners are funded until June 2024.
Call Nicole on 0490 038 122 or Megan on 0490 033 992 to make an appointment, email wellbeing@peppercorn.org.au or visit nbmphn.com.au/localservices for more details.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
