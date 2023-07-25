Hawkesbury Gazette
On the ground mental health support coming for flood affected communities

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:56pm
Shot from above Pitt Town during the March 2021. Picture by Joel Tinker.
Hawkesbury is set to benefit from two Wellbeing Practitioners who will provide on the ground mental health support to those feeling the cumulative effects of floods and multiple other disasters.

Local News

