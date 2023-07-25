Greens Road reopens following $15 million repair job

Greens Road at Lower Portland has officially reopened following a $15 million repair program.
Severe damage was caused to 715 metres of the road by the 2021 and 2022 floods, with significant impact to its structural integrity, putting it at risk of collapse in two locations.
The repair program was funded through Federal and State Government infrastructure recovery programs, and was carried out over 12 months.
It included stabilising and restoring the embankment under the road, reinforcing the adjoining rock face, implementing drainage and replacing the road surface.
Nearly a year since the last major flood event in the region, Hawkesbury City Council reopened the road on Sunday July 23 with a community thank you celebration.
Among those in attendance were Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman and Hawkesbury City Councillors, including Mayor Sarah McMahon.
Hawkesbury City Mayor Sarah McMahon said the works had delivered Lower Portland residents a road that would be far more resilient to future flooding.
"The works required council and contractors to overcome a number of significant engineering challenges, and there was an incredible amount of work that went on behind the scenes to ensure we delivered a long- lasting and resilient solution for the community," she said.
"Locals were incredibly patient through what was a very challenging period of flooding and recovery, and council thanks residents for their patience while design and rectification works were completed."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
