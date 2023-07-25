Hawkesbury Gazette
Greens Road reopens following $15 million repair job

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 25 2023 - 3:00pm
(L to R) Hawkesbury Councillors Jill Reardon, Paul Veigel, Les Sheather, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Councillors Shane Djuric, Mayor Sarah McMahon, Mary Lyons-Buckett, Nathan Zamprogno and Danielle Wheeler cut the ribbon on the repaired Greens Road. Picture supplied.
(L to R) Hawkesbury Councillors Jill Reardon, Paul Veigel, Les Sheather, Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman, Councillors Shane Djuric, Mayor Sarah McMahon, Mary Lyons-Buckett, Nathan Zamprogno and Danielle Wheeler cut the ribbon on the repaired Greens Road. Picture supplied.

Greens Road at Lower Portland has officially reopened following a $15 million repair program.

