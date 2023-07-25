Rocking out to raise money for the Cancer Council

The Mothers of Rock and friends will be bringing an entertaining show to Tates Hotel, Windsor for an official fundraising event for the Cancer Council NSW on Sunday, August 6.
Mothers of Rock 'Do It For Cancer' hopes to raise $1000 to go towards a cause that is close to the band, their friends and many of their followers.
The four-piece pub rock cover band is fronted by Shazz, a powerful and passionate lead singer, and a cheeky, fun, natural entertainer.
They are all about great live rock music from the 70's to 90's, combined with fun, off-the-cuff engagement and sing-a-longs with their audience, hence their unofficial motto - 'Rockin' Great Fun'.
The band has performed in pubs all over Western and Greater Sydney, including monthly at Tates Hotel and an on-going 10-year residency every fortnight at the Macquarie Arms Hotel in Windsor.
Mothers of Rock 'Do It For Cancer' event will feature raffles to win food and drink vouchers from Tates, prizes of bottles of wines and hampers, a lolly jar guessing competition for kids, balloons and more.
JB's Tie Dye customised colourful tie dye t-shirts, handmade jewellery and yummy slices will be for sale.
Donations can be made in cash on the day or online (tinyurl.com/mmxpy639), with all proceeds going to the Cancer Council NSW.
Mothers of Rock have recently finished a run of successful gigs across Sydney, supporting UK legends Paper Lace. They will be taking to the stage at Tate Hotel, Windsor from 2pm-5pm on Sunday, August 6. For more information visit tinyurl.com/mtc6n43f.
