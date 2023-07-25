Hawkesbury Gazette
Rocking out to raise money for the Cancer Council

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 25 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:24pm
The Mothers of Rock and friends will be bringing an entertaining show to Tates Hotel, Windsor for an official fundraising event for the Cancer Council NSW on Sunday, August 6.

Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

