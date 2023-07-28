Your Hawkesbury Gazette is signing off

There is no easy way for me to say this, so I'll keep it simple ... this is the final article of your Hawkesbury Gazette newspaper.
As has been the case in many suburban pockets of western Sydney, the traditional newspaper model has become increasingly harder to sustain in our region over recent years.
There are numerous factors behind this, including the rise of online advertising options and dramatic increases in printing costs.
Add to the equation the turbulence created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately the maths no longer adds up.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank my final reporting crew, Finn Coleman and Sarah Falson, for their continued dedication to the Hawkesbury and their ability to push forward in tough times.
Their commitment to the community and our readership has been second to none.
I would also like to thank the many reporters and editors who have come before my team. Under the banner of the Gazette, you have each played an integral role in this community; your words, dating back to the first edition of July 21, 1888, will continue to serve as an accurate historical record of the region and its people.
It would be remiss of me not to thank the contributors who have added their own flavour to the Gazette over the years; from columnists to cartoonists to local historians, each have been greatly appreciated.
Finally, for this past eight years, I would like to thank you all for allowing me to steer the ship. I wish you all the best for the future.