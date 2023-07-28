Hawkesbury Gazette
Your Hawkesbury Gazette is signing off

By Matt Lawrence, Editor
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
Front page of the first issue of the Windsor & Richmond Gazette dated July 21, 1888. Courtesy of Trove.
There is no easy way for me to say this, so I'll keep it simple ... this is the final article of your Hawkesbury Gazette newspaper.

