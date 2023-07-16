Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Come together to watch the Matildas take on the world

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:10am, first published July 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas supporters chant during Australia's match against USA in 2021. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
Matildas supporters chant during Australia's match against USA in 2021. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicking off Thursday, July 20, with the Matildas taking on Ireland here is Sydney, Lowlands Wanderers Soccer Club are inviting the community down to the Royal Richmond Hotel for a watch party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.