With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicking off Thursday, July 20, with the Matildas taking on Ireland here is Sydney, Lowlands Wanderers Soccer Club are inviting the community down to the Royal Richmond Hotel for a watch party.
It is an opportunity for fans to get together, celebrate the event and watch the home side take on the world.
There will be raffles, lucky door prizes, drink specials and prizes for best dressed.
They will be hosting watch parties for all of Australia's matches - vs Nigeria on July 27 and vs Canada on July 31.
The club asks anyone coming along to fill out the form at tinyurl.com/2uejd2sv, so they can book spaces. Bookings will be reserved from 7pm to allow time for meals if dining in. Everyone that fills out the form gets free raffle tickets.
If you are wanting to travel a bit further for a watch party, Parramatta Square is being turned into fan central for the tournament.
The live site will bring fans together to cheer on the world's best teams, watch live-streamed matches on the big screen and put their own football skills to the test.
City of Parramatta Council Mayor, Councillor Sameer Pandey said they will be screening almost every game of the tournament live, including every Matildas game.
"Come and cheer on your team or challenge a mate to a one-on-one showdown in the octagonal Panna football cage or our foosball tables," he said.
Action at the Parramatta Square live site will kick off with a launch party on Thursday, July 20 from 4pm, with a line-up of footballers showing off their skills, a DJ and plenty of giveaways.
This will lead into the tournament's opening matches, with New Zealand taking on Norway, followed by the Matildas versus Ireland.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
