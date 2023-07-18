"I've dreamed about this since I was 13-years-old, so to be a part of it is incredible," said Courtney Nevin as she prepares to lace up her boots for the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The 21-year-old who hails from Hawkesbury in Sydney's North West is one of 23 players named to the extended Australian squad who will line up for their first cup clash on Thursday, July 20 against the Republic of Ireland.
"It means everything to me," she said. "For it to be on home soil, that's another bonus as well."
Nevin has been a regular pick for the Matildas since her debut in 2021.
On being selected for the World Cup squad she said "it was more of a relief".
"There was so much emotions going into that meeting ... when he told me that I made the squad I was just super excited. So happy.
"I think I've learned a lot being in this team, coming in every single camp since my debut. I feel like it's definitely a second family to me now. All the girls are great and I've really enjoyed it."
Nevin's career has skyrocketed since her professional debut with the Western Sydney Wanderers in 2018.
The Oakville Ravens junior went on to win a W-League Premiership during her one season with Melbourne Victory in 2022, before joining Hammarby IF in Sweden the same year.
She was then loaned to Leicester City WFC in the Women's Super League in 2023, which became a permanent transfer earlier this month.
Now back with the Matildas, Nevin will bring the skills that earned her the nicknames 'Lethal' and 'Assist Queen'.
"I get to be in a team with some incredible players," she said. "Being around that environment in such a competitive way is teaching me so much. I think I'm developing every time I'm here.
"The exposure around these top quality players is unbelievable and I've looked up to most of these girls my whole life.
"So, to be a part of their team and for them to teach me how it is, is awesome."
Nevin hopes she can bring "positive vibes" and support to the Matildas World Cup campaign.
"It's a competitive team, so I just want to compete and be aggressive," she said.
A home world cup is a once in a lifetime opportunity and Nevin is looking forward to having that chance.
"Playing on home soil and being around the crowd, being able to play in front of friends and family, it's going to be incredible. I can't wait," she said.
Her dad, Phil, said no words could do justice to how excited family and friends were to be watching their girl step out for the Matildas.
"I'm just proud that she's been selected to the top 23 players in the country. It's just such an achievement," he said.
"It makes me really proud to see what your kid's achieved. She's reached the pinnacle of the sport."
Phil has always been one of his daughter's biggest supporter and will be travelling around the country to watch all of Australia's matches, and see Nevin take on the best players in the world.
The World Cup isn't the first time he has travelled to watch his daughter play. Just last week he went down to Melbourne to watch the Matildas' friendly against France.
"I followed her over to Sweden. That was good fun," said Phil. "She's had us in Texas, in Canada and Sweden. I'm going to visit England this year when she goes back for Leicester.
"The fact that I've got to follow her all over the world. We've seen places we probably never would have seen, because we've gone to soccer where our kid was playing.
"It has been a big sacrifice for her, but at the same time, she's got to see the world."
Soccer has been a huge part of Nevin's life ever since she was in Year Five at Oakville Public School and selected to represent NSW at the PSSA National Championships.
Between playing soccer and futsal, Phil said there had never really been an off-season.
"It's just been full on for her. It has been a seven-days-a-week thing," he said. "Between school competitions and Football NSW, it's been a huge commitment.
"She was a natural at pretty much whatever she did, but she always worked hard to improve ... always worked towards getting better and enjoyed competition.
"I don't think people realise the amount of work that the professionals have to put in to get to this level. The commitment that she's put into it - the work ethic - it's finally paid off for her."
Courtney Nevin and the Matildas kick off their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, July 20 in Sydney.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
