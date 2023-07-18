Hawkesbury Gazette
Courtney Nevin's Matildas World Cup selection is a dream come true

Finn Coleman
Updated July 18 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
"I've dreamed about this since I was 13-years-old, so to be a part of it is incredible," said Courtney Nevin as she prepares to lace up her boots for the Matildas in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

