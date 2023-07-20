A brewery for the locals: Gypsy Fox settles in North Richmond

After a few years of travelling around to find a home for their delicious beers, Gypsy Fox Brewing Co. has settled down and opened its doors in North Richmond.
Since 2018, Gypsy Fox's owner and head brewer, Liam Corr, had been moving between different breweries, using their equipment to brew his beers.
He's stoked to declare 6 Charles Street North Richmond his permanent base.
Mr Corr said he was relieved to finally have a permanent location, welcoming in patrons for the first time a few weeks ago.
"Having that freedom of developing our own recipes on larger scales and getting people to come in is awesome," he said.
It has taken a bit of time to open up, with Mr Corr wanting to find the right location in the Hawkesbury, with the right population density, away from the flood plains.
"We wanted to be on the west side of the river, and you're very limited," he said. "North Richmond has town water and town septic which makes it easier. It's taken a while, but it's good to be open."
The plans for Gypsy Fox is to settle in and support the locals. "We don't really want to be a massive brewery. Just want to be humble, a little bit smaller," said Mr Corr.
"Mainly [work on] production, have food trucks out the front, something for the community."
Gyspy Fox is staying true to its roots, spending recent months contract brewing.
"This time last year, we were gypsy brewing out of elsewhere," said Mr Corr. "Probably about 80 per cent of the stuff here is for other people. So pretty much a home of gypsies."
The brewery is still making its own beers, with its New Zealand Pilsner and a Cold IPA in the tanks. Half of the brewery's taps are keg only, pouring beers available either just there or at limited venues throughout Sydney and Canberra.
Currently run by Mr Corr and his partner Maree Harding, the pair plan to employ a few staff members towards the end of the year.
In just the few weeks they've been open, Gypsy Fox has seen a good turnout from locals and few "true Gypsy fans", that have travelled a bit further.
With the region around North Richmond continually growing and developing, Mr Corr is looking forward to being a place for the locals.
"[It] is a very funny place. They put in a lot of houses recently, but ... there's not many things for people to do," he said. "We always wanted to be on this side of the river, but it's just a bonus having more people over here. More locals."
For the rest of July, Gypsy Fox Brewing Co will be open on Fridays from 4-9pm, and in August they will be open from 12-6pm on Saturdays.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.