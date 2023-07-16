Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: Daniel Dickens - drinking dens and disasters

By Deborah Hallam, National Trust Hawkesbury Branch
July 17 2023 - 9:00am
Cross Keys Inn, Fitzgerald Street, Windsor kept by Daniel Dickens during the 1820s and 1830s. Courtesy of Hawkesbury Library Service.
In 1815, Daniel Dickens was 16 years old when he was sentenced to 14 years transportation aboard the Baring for highway robbery.

