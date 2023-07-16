Hawkesbury History: Daniel Dickens - drinking dens and disasters

In 1815, Daniel Dickens was 16 years old when he was sentenced to 14 years transportation aboard the Baring for highway robbery.
He seems to have had a good start as in 1817 he applied for mitigation of his sentence. It is unclear to whom he was assigned, however by 1820 he had formed an association with the 16-year-old daughter of publican, Charles Beasley.
The couple were married at St Matthew's, Windsor in October 1820. Their first child Mary Ann was born the following March, followed by Sarah, Jane and Elizabeth.
In 1821, Daniel was recommended for emancipation and by 1823 had two convicts assigned to him.
The 1828 Census lists Daniel as shoemaker although he was also into farming.Charles Beasley was one of the earliest licensed publicans in Windsor, holding the license for the Plough Inn on Fitzgerald Street since 1813.
In 1819 Charles advertised the Plough for sale and sometime thereafter it was purchased by Daniel who operated the inn under the sign of the Cross Keys and it was here his troubles started. On the December 31, 1829, Ann died in childbirth. The child, named Daniel died three days later.
The Australian of the 25 February 1835, reported that two of Daniel's daughters, Sarah (aged 11) and Jane (9 years) had been drawing spirits in the cellar of the hotel when the candle they were holding caused a violent explosion engulfing both children in flames.
The girls died the following day with Daniel and a bystander seriously burnt. Shortly thereafter Daniel disposed of Cross Keys.
Daniel's next excursion into the pub trade was the license of The Archer, held from around 1839 and located near the punt across the Hawkesbury River to North Richmond.
The inn had been established by George Bowman to cater for the drovers using the punt. Around this time Daniel remarried and his second wife Sarah Solomons was soon pregnant.
Daniel remained at The Archer until 1844 when the license passed to Benjamin Richards who was expanding his meat trading interests. Daniel transferred his interest to another droving pub, the Governor Darling at Upper Richmond (now Agnes Banks) where the licence had been recently held by Robert Aull.
Here Daniel could expect not just droving trade but the patronage of the local landholders and the village residents. In May of 1844, the Windsor Express and Richmond Advertiser reported that "a little boy between 3 and four years of age, the only son of Mr. Daniel Dickens of North Richmond was so severely burnt by his clothes catching on fire that he expired".
Daniel decided to move again. This time to North Richmond where he built his two-storey The Beehive Inn which sign bore the following ditty on the sign: "In the bee-hive we are all alive; Good liquor makes us funny; If you are dry, step in and try the virtue of our honey".
Daniel remained at these premises until his death in 1852, although the inn changed signs becoming The Enfield and then later The Exchange.
After his death his widow Hannah kept the inn, it eventually being purchased by Charlie Khan who removed the upper storey. The building still stands but unfortunately has been incorrectly signed The Travellers Rest.
