Family business: new owners bring big smiles and fresh ideas

You will be seeing some new faces knocking about the Ugly Mug Coffee House in Richmond, as husband and wife, Jason and Alexis Rockley, have taken over the business, with a bit of help from their daughter, Isla.
Despite not coming from hospitality backgrounds, the couple are excited for their new venture and hope to bolster its popularity.
"I've been in retail for 15 years and we've successfully run Jason's kitchen making business for three years," Mrs Rockley said. "So cafes and hospitality is all quite new to us, but we're willing to learn and we're excited."
The cafe's previous owners were friends with the Rockleys, who said their purchase was "right place, right time".
"They offered it to us ... I had a lot of business ideas for the place and just kept kind of throwing ideas at them all the time," said Mrs Rockley. "They were like, 'Well, why don't you just buy it?'. So that's what we did."
The Freemans Reach couple have already began to make some changes to the Ugly Mug and are keen to complete more. They are hoping to have locals excited about the venue, especially those who may not have visited in a while.
"I knew when it first opened up, it had a lot of energy and a lot of people were talking about it all the time," said Ms Rockley.
"We want to get back to that local spot that people want to visit and everyone knows everyone. That's what the Hawkesbury is about."
Mrs Rockley said they're expecting a learning curve on physically running a business and with the financial uncertainty of the current world.
"We just hope that doesn't deter people too much from coming in," she said.
The couple are taking the experience one day at a time, but aren't limiting the cafe's potential, wanting to grow it the best they can.
"We have the front and the back - the Mug Lounge is still there - and God only knows what we're going to do next," said Mrs Rockley.
They've also enjoyed their daughter's interest in the cafe and have even named a drink after her - the Berry Isla smoothie.
"For her to grow up seeing us work really hard is one of the biggest things we're going to benefit from and she's going to benefit from," said Ms Rockley. "The fact that she loves it so much already and wants to be here and wants to be involved, it really does just set the tone that we're doing the right thing.
"We just hope locals embrace us the way that we've planned and that people see how much hard work and love is going into the place."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
