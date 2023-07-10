From the Mayor's Desk: Thanks to Hawkesbury's Rotarians

It is Rotary Changeover Season, which means that it is the perfect time of year to celebrate Hawkesbury's local Rotarians and all the amazing work that they do in our community.
Here in the Hawkesbury, we have three Rotary Clubs and they have all recently held events to thank the outgoing Board members and of course, welcome the incoming Board, which includes the role of club President.
In that regard, I would like to send my deepest congratulations to the following:
As a Rotarian myself, I know how hard every single member of Rotary works to raise funds for people in need, supporting both the local community, as well as deserving national and international projects. You will see many plaques and signs around the Hawkesbury honouring the contribution that Rotary makes and I am sure that you will know many people who have received funds from our local clubs to help achieve their own individual successes.
So next time you see our friendly local Rotarians hosting a fundraising BBQ at a community event, working on gardens in local parks or out and about helping our local families, please stop and say 'thank you'. Without their volunteer efforts and endless community spirit, so much would not be possible in the Hawkesbury. Saying 'thank you' would truly make their day - and they absolutely deserve it!
