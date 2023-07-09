Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury History: A Presbyterian Manse for Richmond

By Joy Shepherd, Colo Shire Family History Group
July 10 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Presbyterian Manse in Windsor Street, Richmond constructed in 1892 during the incumbancy of the Rev James Kinghorn. From the Harold Burch Collection, Hawkesbury Library Service.
The former Presbyterian Manse in Windsor Street, Richmond constructed in 1892 during the incumbancy of the Rev James Kinghorn. From the Harold Burch Collection, Hawkesbury Library Service.

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in West Market Street, Richmond was built in 1845 and much has been written about the generous donation of the land and building by prominent pioneer George Bowman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.