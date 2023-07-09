Hawkesbury History: A Presbyterian Manse for Richmond

After years of fundraising, the foundation stone was laid on July 4, 1892 by Miss Jessie Cameron, Rev Cameron's youngest daughter. During the ceremony a bottle was placed in a cavity beneath the stone containing a resume of the history of the Presbyterian Church in the area. The Honorary Secretary of the Richmond church, Mr R Griffin explained that instead of burying coins of the realm with it, it was decided to give each of the workmen a coin, a lovely gesture. Many well-known local Presbyterians were present at the ceremony. The architect was William Lamrock jnr of Orange and Richmond builder Robert Marlin was contracted to complete the work.