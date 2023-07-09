Hawkesbury History: A Presbyterian Manse for Richmond

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in West Market Street, Richmond was built in 1845 and much has been written about the generous donation of the land and building by prominent pioneer George Bowman.
The second minister for this beautiful church was Scottish Rev James Cameron MA who was inducted in 1856. The following year he married George Bowman's daughter Sophia. In 1861 he erected a large private residence next to the church and he and his wife raised nine children there. In later years this became the Richmond Private Hospital and the Nursing Home before passing into private hands.
Rev Cameron's tenure, lasting fifty years, was dynamic, and an Assistant Minister was soon needed. In 1892 a piece of land was purchased in Windsor Street, next to St Monica's Catholic Church and Convent. The services of Rev James Kinghorn, a graduate of the Free Church of Scotland were obtained, and while the grand two-storey building was being erected, Rev Kinghorn resided at 'The Hermitage' the Rev Donkin's home in Kurrajong Heights.
After years of fundraising, the foundation stone was laid on July 4, 1892 by Miss Jessie Cameron, Rev Cameron's youngest daughter. During the ceremony a bottle was placed in a cavity beneath the stone containing a resume of the history of the Presbyterian Church in the area. The Honorary Secretary of the Richmond church, Mr R Griffin explained that instead of burying coins of the realm with it, it was decided to give each of the workmen a coin, a lovely gesture. Many well-known local Presbyterians were present at the ceremony. The architect was William Lamrock jnr of Orange and Richmond builder Robert Marlin was contracted to complete the work.
Work proceeded well, and the Windsor and Richmond Gazette mentioned on July 29, 1893, that Ben Richards' upcoming completion of 'Kamilaroi' along with the recently completed Presbyterian Manse next door 'quite set off the "The Common" end of town'. The exterior was not painted until November that year, allowing the brick work to settle in first.
Rev James and Mrs Kinghorn settled well into the parish and proved to be a great public speaker and literary writer. He was President of the School of Arts, and a great mentor to the Hawkesbury College Students. He was appointed colonial-chaplain of the Australian Light Horse, a position he held up until his death. In 1895 Rev Kinghorn was called to Bathurst Parish. He was succeeded by Rev J Fergusson, son-in-law of Rev Dr Cameron, until his death in 1903, followed by Rev J T Main for a few weeks, then Rev G A Gordon in July 1904, who after Rev Cameron's death in 1905, became Minister in charge.
Among the many activities at the Manse, the Richmond Croquet Club was formed in April 1899, conducting their activities in the grounds for some time. The Manse was sold for £4,575 into private hands circa 1957. This much-loved family home has had only three owners in its life of 130 years.
