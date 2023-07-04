Having now overseen his first race meeting and a busy set of Barrier Trials, Kyle Cassim is excited about what he sees in his new role as Hawkesbury Race Club's (HRC) Racecourse Manager.
The 35-year-old has moved from Rosehill Gardens - where he spent six years including two years as Assistant Racecourse Manager to Shaun Patterson - to take up the role.
Former Racecourse Manager, Rick Johnston, has transitioned into another key Hawkesbury role as Venue Caretaker.
Mr Cassim joined the Australian Turf Club (ATC) at Rosehill Gardens six-years-ago on the recommendation of former ATC employee Andrew Webb, whom he met as a Team Leader at a golf course whilst doing a Sports and Turf Management course.
He didn't hesitate to accept the HRC position when chosen from a number of strong applicants.
Mr Cassim is married with two young children and lives at St Clair.
"I've made a lot of friends working at Rosehill and was sorry to leave, but Hawkesbury is much closer to home, and this was an opportunity too good to pass up," he said.
"I'm excited to be here and pleased to also be working with great staff. Obviously Rosehill is home to many successful trainers, and it was a fun experience.
"My job at Hawkesbury is to prepare and maintain the tracks in the best possible condition and present the best racing surface I can at all our meetings."
HRC Chief Executive Officer, James Heddo, was pleased to welcome Mr Cassim as the club plans strongly for the future.
"We wanted to ensure a seamless process in bringing in a new Racecourse Manager, with the advantage of maintaining Rick Johnston's valuable experience," said Mr Heddo.
"Kyle is a very impressive young man with a good reputation in the Industry through his work at Rosehill Gardens, and he is a great acquisition to our team here at Hawkesbury."
Mr Cassim also paid a well-deserved tribute to his predecessor Rick Johnston, who joined the Hawkesbury club nearly 20-years-ago and has been Racecourse Manager for the last four years.
"Rick is a lovely bloke, and the hardest worker I have known," he said. "It's a great advantage for me to be able to call on his experience."
Kyle Cassim's first feature meeting, the $200,000 Listed Rowley Mile, is scheduled for Thursday, August 17.
