Hawkesbury Race Club welcomes its new Racecourse Manager

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
July 4 2023 - 5:00pm
Hawkesbury Race Club's new Racecourse Manager, Kyle Cassim. Picture supplied.
Hawkesbury Race Club's new Racecourse Manager, Kyle Cassim. Picture supplied.

Having now overseen his first race meeting and a busy set of Barrier Trials, Kyle Cassim is excited about what he sees in his new role as Hawkesbury Race Club's (HRC) Racecourse Manager.

