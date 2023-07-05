The Hawkesbury community has had the opportunity to view and digest the preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WIS) and their potential impacts.
Windsor Business Group Treasurer, Sue Paine - who lives at Kurrajong and works at Windsor Mall - said she doesn't think the flight paths will be much of a problem.
"By the time it gets to Windsor it's going to be fairly high," she said. "Because we have the RAAF Base here we are used to having planes go over.
"I don't see it being a big issue. We wouldn't have got the money for the rejuvenation of the three town centres had it not been for this airport."
However, Ms Paine did raise question of what the public transport situation from the Hawkesbury to WSI would be.
Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, who has been a supporter of the WSI development, shared similar thoughts to Ms Paine on the flight paths.
"[They] don't affect us too much," she said. "I've been watching some public commentary online and chatting to locals about it and I think at the end of the day, we are a defence community here in the Hawkesbury, we have a RAAF Base and have had for a number of decades.
"Aeroplane noise and flights to us are second nature and it's something that people know will be here if they purchase a property or rent or live in the Hawkesbury, and make it their home.
"Anything that is flying over seems to be at quite an altitude. So I'm not quite sure whether that's going to have a detrimental effect on the community. I am wanting to hear from community members if they would like to contact me and give me any feedback.
"But to be completely frank, there just hasn't been that dramatic conversation in the Hawkesbury about the flight paths."
Cr McMahon said she believes Western Sydney residents deserve an airport close to them and the increased infrastructure, employment opportunities and economic benefits it will bring to the region.
Federal Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said she welcomed the release of the flight paths with detailed information and transparency.
"To assist residents access information about the flightpaths, I have written to every household providing a link to the website and noise tool," she said.
"I'm encouraging people to look closely at the impacts and provide initial feedback to me and the Department of Infrastructure.
"While some people may feel relief, others will be surprised and concerned to see their area impacted. I am keen for all the feedback so we can have effective input into the flightpath process."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.