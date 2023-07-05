Local singer-songwriter to headline historic Regent

Inspired by the Red Wiggle, heartbreak and dreams of local live shows, Hawkesbury-based musician, Wil Linder, is set to take to the stage at The Regent Richmond in September.
"I used to joke with some of my closest mates that we would buy the place one day and turn it back into a live events venue ... lucky for me, someone's already doing that," said the 20-year-old folk singer songwriter.
The Blaxlands Ridge resident will be performing with a full band at the venue and is excited to be bringing his own music to the Hawkesbury audience.
The performance will be off the back of his debut album, 'Play The Fool' - coming out in August - for which he has already released two singles.
Mr Linder has been singing since he was 14-years-old and took up songwriting when he was 17-years-old.
"I played in Tamworth at the start of this year (January), and that sort of got things on the road for me," he said. "Then in March, I released an EP and I did a little backyard show, where there was about 150 people, which was awesome.
"A couple of months after the EP came out, I started to knock out the first single for the album. A couple of weeks ago, the second single came out.
"I've got another one coming out in two weeks, then another one from there, and then the album in August, in preparation for this big show."
Mr Linder found a passion for music at a young age.
"I picked up a guitar at like 10-years-old. I've always had a guitar ... as a kid Murray was my favourite Wiggle," he joked.
Mr Linder's style is of a mix of genres and influenced by various artists he has grown-up listening to, including Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers and Passenger; and perhaps excluding The Wiggles.
"The EP was a bit more Americana, folk Americana, because it was a stripped back acoustic EP, but this album very much has more that Mumford and Sons sort of sounds. That folk foot stomp sort of music," he said.
"There's a couple of tracks on it that are a bit more of a blues, rock feel. They just came out of nowhere"
Much like his EP, Mr Linder's debut album is inspired by a recent breakup.
"This is my Taylor Swift heartbreak album," he announced. "I had a big breakup after six and a half years in September last year. Who's counting ... not me.
"I had a good solid writing spree for a few months there. It made me feel like I really knew what I was doing. I was really a singer songwriter
"They're not all heartbreak songs ... some of them have a bit more ferocity in them."
Of the Regent Richmond show, Mr Linder said he was pumped, and looking forward to hearing his songs fleshed out with a full band and in front of a live audience.
"I haven't played with a band since high school so it's gonna feel incredible. The band we have put together are all local musicians and they're all incredibly talented. Probably some of the best musos I know," he said.
"It's gonna be fun fitting them on that little stage in there, but we should make it work. I know my keyboard player is bringing every single thing he has.
"I think with a theatre as cool and unique as this on our doorstep, we need to be using it for things like this. It's essentially a mini Enmore in the Hawkesbury, so I'm very, very excited to bring a band back to this old stage."
Wil Linder will be performing at the Regent Richmond on September 2. Tickets are $25. To book visit tinyurl.com/3b6uzerv.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
