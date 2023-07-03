Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: The Story of Elizabeth Laycock

By Deborah Hallam, National Trust Hawkesbury Branch
July 3 2023 - 12:30pm
Resting place of Elizabeth Pitt nee Laycock with her husband Thomas Matcham Pitt. St Peter's Cemetery Richmond. Image by Carol Edds.
Elizabeth Laycock was born on the 29 June 1796 in Sydney to the notorious Thomas Laycock of the NSW Corps and his wife Hannah Pearson.

