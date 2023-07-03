Hawkesbury History: The Story of Elizabeth Laycock

It is unclear how much approbation Elizabeth faced for her stand against marriage with Scott although there may be a couple of indications in that she does not appear socially in newspaper reports during this time. A clearer indication maybe that Elizabeth's mother Hannah Laycock on her death bequeathed her substantial property to her sons, grandsons and her granddaughter, Eliza. To her only surviving daughter, Hannah left a bible, a looking glass and a portrait. Given Hannah's departure from her husband in 1805 it does seem rather a definitive comment.