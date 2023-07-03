Hawkesbury History: The Story of Elizabeth Laycock

Elizabeth Laycock was born on the 29 June 1796 in Sydney to the notorious Thomas Laycock of the NSW Corps and his wife Hannah Pearson.
For whatever reason, following several scandals involving Thomas, Hannah Laycock returned to England in 1805 to oversee the education of her youngest daughters, Rebecca and Elizabeth.
The family returned in 1810 and settled on Hannah's large grant at Kingsgrove. In February 1813, sixteen-year-old Elizabeth married 32-year-old Thomas Matcham Pitt of Richmond. They settled on Thomas's 200-acre estate near Richmond and five children were born to couple before Thomas died in January 1821. Elizabeth inherited the 200 acres at Richmond and 400 acres at Kurrajong.
Initially advertising the Richmond property for lease, Elizabeth dramatically decided to stay and run the farm herself. Resident on the property were Elizabeth, her five children, a few convict servants and a free labourer, William Scott and his sister, Margaret.
The 1822 muster shows Elizabeth owning 610 acres, 2 acres for a garden and orchard, 12 acres each of wheat and maize, 3 acres of barley, 1 of potatoes. Livestock included 93 cattle, 23 hogs and 5 horses. Rather a handful for a young woman with five children under eight years.
It is not surprising then that Elizabeth took up with her young labourer, William Scott. William, son of a convict, had arrived in the Colony of NSW free as a 14-year-old in 1816 and taken employment with Thomas Matcham Pitt in 1818.
By 1824, Elizabeth was pregnant with the first of her four children with William Scott. Elizabeth seems to have shown no inclination to surrender either her independence or her property.
While co-habitation was common in the convict classes it was unheard for the settler elite for whom there would be no reason not to solemnise relationship.
The lack of a marriage certificate allowed Elizabeth to retain control of the properties although it has been claimed without evidence that the driving force behind the continuing prosperity was William Scott with the assistance of the schoolboy, 7-year-old George. By the time of the 1828 census, Elizabeth had expanded her holdings to 730 acres, 200 cleared, 70 cultivated and 250 cattle. She had the labour of 5 convicts and William had been promoted to overseer.
It is unclear how much approbation Elizabeth faced for her stand against marriage with Scott although there may be a couple of indications in that she does not appear socially in newspaper reports during this time. A clearer indication maybe that Elizabeth's mother Hannah Laycock on her death bequeathed her substantial property to her sons, grandsons and her granddaughter, Eliza. To her only surviving daughter, Hannah left a bible, a looking glass and a portrait. Given Hannah's departure from her husband in 1805 it does seem rather a definitive comment.
Elizabeth Pitt died on the 1 January, 1835 and was buried at St Peter's Cemetery, Richmond with her husband Thomas Matcham. She bequeathed her 200-acre Richmond farm to her son, George Matcham Pitt and the 400-acre Kurrajong farm to son, Robert. She did not make any provision for either William Scott or their children. A question that will remain about a very independent woman.
