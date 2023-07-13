Hawkesbury Gazette
Scholarship to help local student reach academic potential and dreams

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:40am
Colo High School student and Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship winner Emmie Pecar. Picture supplied.
Colo High School student Emmie Pecar has won a $20,000 scholarship from the Harding Miller Education Foundation, to help continue her studies.

