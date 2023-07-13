Colo High School student Emmie Pecar has won a $20,000 scholarship from the Harding Miller Education Foundation, to help continue her studies.
More than 700 current Year 9 students applied for the scholarships, which are for young women passionate about their studies, but may lack opportunities to achieve their academic potential and dreams.
Scholarships winners are supported in a variety of ways; be it via the provision of supporting equipment like computers, internet connections and textbooks, or assistance from tutors and coaches.
Ms Pecar said the scholarship would make life a little easier.
"I have a strong aspiration to attend university to complete a degree in veterinary science to become a vet," she said.
"The scholarship will help me get tutoring sessions to improve my already excellent grades so they are even better, which will help me to achieve my goal of obtaining a place at university."
Harding Miller Foundation Executive Director, Cara Varian, congratulated the scholarship winners, who come from around NSW.
"Our scholarship recipients are talented and dedicated students who simply don't have access to the resources they need to make the most of their education opportunities," she said.
"These scholarships help individual girls to meet their high academic potential, at the same time as helping to break what can be vicious cycles of poverty."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.