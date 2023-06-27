Hawkesbury Gazette
First WSI flight paths send planes over the Hawkesbury

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WIS) at Badgerys Creek have been released.

