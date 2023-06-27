First WSI flight paths send planes over the Hawkesbury

Preliminary flight paths for the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WIS) at Badgerys Creek have been released.
These unassessed and unapproved flight paths show that planes will be flying over some suburbs of the Hawkesbury; including Windsor, Richmond, McGraths Hill, Pitt Town and Ebenezer.
The Australian Government Department of Infrastructure released five proposed flight paths, which would be used dependent on the time of day (day/evening, overnight), air traffic levels and weather conditions.
Flight paths for arriving and departing aircraft will change based on the runway in use - Runway 05, Runway 23 or RRO (Reciprocal Runway Operations) mode.
When Runway 05 is used all aircraft arrive on the runway from the south-west and depart on the runway from the north-east.
When Runway 23 is used all aircraft arrive on the runway from the north-east and depart on the runway from the south-west.
When RRO mode is used aircraft would land on Runway 05 - arriving on the runway from the south-west, and take-off on Runway 23 - departing on the runway from the south-west.
An interactive online tool is available for residents to search an address and view the preliminary flight paths - wsiflightpaths.gov.au; which also reveals expected aircraft noise in decibels, the forecast altitude and number of flights in a particular location.
Predicted altitudes represent the typical altitude of aircraft on each flight path in feet, with reference to the runway level (approximately 260 feet or 80 metres above sea level). Some aircraft may fly lower depending on weather and operational conditions.
The proposed flight paths over the Hawkesbury and surrounding suburbs are:
Arrival North:
Arrival North 2:
Departure Northeast (Non-Jet):
Departure North, Departure West Northwest and Departure West:
Arrival North, Arrival North RNP:
Departure North:
Departure North East:
Arrival North:
Arrival East:
Arrival North:
Arrival Northwest:
Departure Northeast:
Arrival North:
Departure Northeast:
These flight paths remain preliminary at this stage, still requiring assessment and approval.
They will be subject to a formal planning and consultation period later this year. A draft Environment Impact Statement (EIS) of the flight paths is due for release later this year.
Comments can be made on the preliminary paths at Department of Infrastructure's Community Information and Feedback Sessions.
To view the proposed flight paths visit wsiflightpaths.gov.au.
WSI is set to open for freight, domestic and international travellers in 2026.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.