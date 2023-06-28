Drewy's Footy Fever: Stop hunting, Benny

Everyone who reads this column would have a friend who bleeds Red V. They are a different breed of supporter and found in all parts of society. They love their Dragons. They relive each premiership victory. They are still angry after Steve Mortimer's forward pass to win the 1985 Grand Final. They still cry when someone brings up the Storm's penalty try in 1999. It would he hard to find a supporter who is more invested in their team than a Dragon.