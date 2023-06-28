Drewy's Footy Fever: Stop hunting, Benny

Let's not talk about Origin. Please look the other way. There is nothing to see here.
The Blues were too slow, too predictable and too soft. I love Freddy and Brandy and will be right behind them for Game Three, but it is too hard to write anymore about it. Move on. But we can talk about Ben Hunt and his ongoing contract dramas.
Hunt previously had issues in other clubs, had an infamous Grand Final moment and was in the latter part of his career. Not many organisations were looking to plan a future around him.
But the Dragons gave him huge money to go to Kogarah even though the fans were not sold on the idea of him becoming their leader.
He soon became the mainstay of the Dragons once Gareth Widdop returned to the United Kingdom. He won them games, held them together and stood tall in losing situations. The fans embraced him, cheered for him, grew to love him and over the last few seasons they depended on him.
I totally understand why Ben wants to return to Queensland to be closer to family and friends. He has a young family and they are what matters most.
I spent years in England playing footy and Justine, Harry and Jed relocated to the cold north to be with me. We loved our time there, but once the kids started schooling it was time to come home.
The difference was I didn't sign a long term contract committing to my club in return for a few million dollars. I saw out my agreed time, shook hands and flew home.
Everyone who reads this column would have a friend who bleeds Red V. They are a different breed of supporter and found in all parts of society. They love their Dragons. They relive each premiership victory. They are still angry after Steve Mortimer's forward pass to win the 1985 Grand Final. They still cry when someone brings up the Storm's penalty try in 1999. It would he hard to find a supporter who is more invested in their team than a Dragon.
That's why the club is so proud and has always had such a great brand. The current Hunt saga only erodes that brand. From the 1950s to the 2010s every player wanted to be part of that organisation. You would never find a player wanting to tear up a Dragons contract.
Reading and listening to this ongoing news cycle that their Captain wants to leave immediately breaks the heart of all Red V Supporters. They deserve better than the way he is treating them.
I like Hunt as a player and have always supported him. But a contract is a contract. He and his Manager agreed to terms, signed the paperwork and took the money. Had he said "No" last year and joined another club, then the Dragons would have been able to invest in two or three players for the long term. He said "Yes" and the Dragons backed him.
He now needs to turn up, wear that Red V and play the best he can for the club, their supporters and his credibility. Dragons Management need to stay strong. They are in the right and should expect him to perform. If they let him go then it sets a dangerous precedent.
It also doesn't help new Coach Shane Flanagan carry out a three-year plan of recruitment and football department reorganisation if contracts don't matter.
In 2023, it seems to be club management by news and social media, so it is more than likely Hunt will be in Queensland before the finals. For the sake of footy and the iconic brands like St George, I hope not.
We are back to a full week of games and I am climbing the tipping boards everywhere. So get behind the Sharks, Warriors, Panthers, Raiders, Cowboys, Broncos, Bulldogs and Roosters.
