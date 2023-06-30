Helping the groups who do so much for the Hawkesbury community

As the member for Macquarie, I use every opportunity I can to help community groups in my electorate with small grant funding, and I want to give a shout-out to some of those it's been a pleasure to recommend and support in the Hawkesbury in the past year.
These organisations stretch the funds they get with volunteer labour and in-kind generosity. Whether they're sporting clubs or the arts, community services or hobby and social groups, they all play a really vital role in connecting our community.
I've been very pleased to support:
Bilpin Public School, one of several schools in a badly bushfire affected community, has been funded for new play equipment, to be used by students and the community.
The permanent community radio licence holder for the Hawkesbury, Pulse FM, have received just over $10,000 funding to support their broadcasts with additional equipment.
In sport, the North West Magpies have been able to purchase new sporting equipment, while the Oakville Raiders Baseball Club has received $15,000 for spectator seating which will be ready to go for the next season.
The Jeremiah Project was able to buy really necessary tables and chairs for their important Hawkesbury Community Kitchen meals services.
And the Kingsford Smith Village Community Shed, in North Richmond, now has a lathe and a whole bunch of other tools.
I was also able to recommend McGraths Hill Children's Centre receive funding for new outdoor play equipment.
These are just a sample of Stronger Communities grants across all ages and locations. It is a delight to be able to support these organisations in a small way, to do the work they're doing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.