Students receive All Schools spots

A pair of students from Arndell Anglican College have found considerable sporting success in the Combined Independent Schools Sports Council (CIS) teams this term.
Shah Wakely's (Year 9) CIS 15 years and under Girl's Touch Football team won the All Schools tournament earlier this month and she has now been selected to represent the NSW All Schools team at the Australian All Schools Tournament held in Darwin in August.
While, Zoe Jackson (Year 10) competed in the CIS 16 years and under Girl's Basketball team and was also selected for the NSW All Schools squad headed to Perth in August.
Wakely has been playing touch football since she was seven-years-old and comes from a family with a history in the sport, as both her parents played mixed touch football for Australia.
"I've always tried to be a better player," she said. " I've played many levels and my main goal is to play for Australia. [Winning the All School's tournament] felt great. My team was amazing and I'm proud to have played for them and two have gotten player the finals."
Wakely said being selected for the Australian All Schools side meant a lot to her.
"To be able to be surrounded by players with the same abilities as me is an even better feeling," she said
Similarly, Jackson comes from a family with history in basketball, as her dad played for Australia. Despite originally wanting to play a different sport, Jackson picked up basketball at 10-years-old and now loves it.
"It's a lot of fun. Being able to express myself on the basketball court is really good and it takes your mind off everything," she said.
Jackson - who has already represented NSW and Australia in basketball - said she is looking forward to playing with her team at the Australian All Schools Tournament.
"[Training has] been really good. We have a very strong team and heaps of good players," she said. "I'm very excited."
Jackson said her dad is "like my personal coach", always giving her feedback and coaching.
Both girls have a training regiment from their Australian All Schools teams to complete, but do their own daily training outside of that to be at their best. They are also thankful to Arndell for the support they receive.
"I think that [Arndell] have created a great culture and environment where I'm just supported by my friends and my teachers," said Wakely.
"Without gaining the experience from all the different team dynamics from there, I probably wouldn't be as good as I am today."
Jackson shared similar sentiments and said the school has been good to her.
"When I haven't been able to have my own space at home, they've given me the court at school to use, which is really good and has helped me a lot to complete my programs," she said.
"And my friends are really supportive and everything, which is really good."
Arndell's Head of PDHPE/Sport, Peter Gordon, said the school was very proud of the two girls.
"It's really exciting for us. We're always keen to support what they're doing and where they're going with their sport," he said.
"I think one of the telling things about the two girls really is that they still are more than happy to play and represent the school as well.
"They're more than happy to play for the school and get involved in school sport, but obviously, in turn, we get to support them as they go and excel at the different levels."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.