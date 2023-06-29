Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Mayor urges all to watch out for roos on The Driftway

By Cr Sarah McMahon
June 29 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WIRES volunteer Anne Marks with Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon.
WIRES volunteer Anne Marks with Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon.

Accidents involving kangaroos along The Driftway are sadly increasing and local Hawkesbury WIRES volunteer Anne Marks is a passionate advocate who wants to see that change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.