Mayor urges all to watch out for roos on The Driftway

Accidents involving kangaroos along The Driftway are sadly increasing and local Hawkesbury WIRES volunteer Anne Marks is a passionate advocate who wants to see that change.
I recently met with Anne at the site where the kangaroos are predominantly crossing the road and you can see a very clear kangaroo trail through the bush on each side. Anne has described to me the devastating trauma involved every time she is called out to attend an accident ... both for the kangaroo/joey involved, the occupants of the car and of course herself, as Anne has to make difficult decisions to either end the life of the kangaroo on the spot if injuries are too horrific, take them to local vets for surgery or home to care for them until release.
Based on Anne's stand to make a difference, I also want to see changes made to warn drivers of the danger of kangaroos along this stretch of road - both for kangaroo safety and importantly, for the people in the cars that unfortunately collide with them. Therefore, I will be placing a Mayoral Minute on the agenda of the next Council meeting, calling for a report to outline potential measures and costs, and then hopefully decide on appropriate methods to implement.
I want to thank Anne for her unwavering dedication to this issue, for raising it with me and for campaigning diligently for positive change. I look forward to Council being able to assist in the near future and do the right thing for all involved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.