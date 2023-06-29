Mayor urges all to watch out for roos on The Driftway

I recently met with Anne at the site where the kangaroos are predominantly crossing the road and you can see a very clear kangaroo trail through the bush on each side. Anne has described to me the devastating trauma involved every time she is called out to attend an accident ... both for the kangaroo/joey involved, the occupants of the car and of course herself, as Anne has to make difficult decisions to either end the life of the kangaroo on the spot if injuries are too horrific, take them to local vets for surgery or home to care for them until release.