Steel will hit steel at Hawkesbury Showground this weekend

Attention lords and ladies, orcs and goblins, elves and warriors ... Winterfest 2023 will be taking over Hawkesbury Showground this weekend.
The event will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. It is the largest gathering of medieval and fantasy enthusiasts in the region and is continuing to grow in popularity.
As always, there will be a wide array of interesting feasts for the senses ... from witnessing the barbarism of blade on blade medieval warfare to the clash of lances on armour in the jousting; and then taking in the delicious aromas from medieval kitchen to sampling the serene tones of the wandering bards.
In artisan alley visitors will be able to see leatherworkers, blacksmiths, silversmiths, illustrators, weavers and ceramicists plying their trade. They also have the chance to buy something unique for thier homes.
Merchants row is also a top spot to grab something unique, from vendors offering items including clothing and handcrafted toys, home-made sweets and artwork, and exotic meals.
Of course Winterfest is much more than a jumble sale. Many are attracted for the spectacle of the re-enactments and game play.
When it comes to attractions its hard to be a list including: carriage rides, kids' pony rides, knight school, medieval archery, re-enactor's walk, unicorns, mermaids, falconry, equestrian skill-at-arms-show, field of artms displays, and a medieval medicine show, not to forget the immersive worlds created by the live action fantasy role play community.
As mentioned, the medieval combat is always spectacular. Various teams will fight for the Australian Medieval Combat NSW Cup over the weekend.
Winterfest 2023 wil also host its annual Costume and Cosplay competition. There are prizes up for grabs, so kit up and enjoy the weekend.
Tickets for the event, including one and two day passes, and more information are available now from the website winterfest.com.au.
Hawkesbury Showground is located in Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
