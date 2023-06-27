Hawkesbury Gazette
Steel will hit steel at Hawkesbury Showground this weekend

June 27 2023 - 4:30pm
The original sport of kings. Jousting at Winterfest 2019. Image by Geoff Jones.
Attention lords and ladies, orcs and goblins, elves and warriors ... Winterfest 2023 will be taking over Hawkesbury Showground this weekend.

