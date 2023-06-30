Beatles tribute celebrates 50 years of hits at Windsor RSL

As the name implies, The Beatles - 50 Years On show pays tribute to the fabulous four lads from Liverpool, otherwise known as John, Paul, George and Ringo.
The band, The Sensational Beatle Boys, will bring their impressive set to Windsor RSL Club on Saturday, July 8.
The two-hour show comes to the local stage direct from sold out concerts in Canada and North America, South Africa and Asia.
The local audience can expect to be transported back to the incredible days when the Beatles dominated the music charts, with as many as seven songs on the top ten in the same week.
Included in the show are 35 tracks from 1962 to 1969, including Help, a Hard Day's Night, Can't Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Love Me Do, She Loves You, Eleanor Rigby, Hey Jude, Let It Be and more.
The show will start at 8pm and entry is for those aged 18 and over.
Tickets start from $39 and are available from the club now at tinyurl.com/427d7juy.
Windsor RSL is located in Argyle Street, Windsor.
