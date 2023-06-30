Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Beatles tribute celebrates 50 years of hits at Windsor RSL

June 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sensational Beatle Boys will soon play Windsor RSL.
The Sensational Beatle Boys will soon play Windsor RSL.

As the name implies, The Beatles - 50 Years On show pays tribute to the fabulous four lads from Liverpool, otherwise known as John, Paul, George and Ringo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.