Arts and craft workshops return to Richmond for the school holidays

June 27 2023 - 8:30am
Kids will get crafty this coming school holidays at the Macquarie Towns Art Society workshops.
Macquarie Towns Art Society is gearing to once again host its school holiday art and craft workshops for children aged five to 15 years. MTAS is a not-for-profit community organisation promoting the arts throughout the region.

