Arts and craft workshops return to Richmond for the school holidays

Macquarie Towns Art Society is gearing to once again host its school holiday art and craft workshops for children aged five to 15 years. MTAS is a not-for-profit community organisation promoting the arts throughout the region.
The holiday workshops will be held in the class room at Richmond Art Supplies, shop 1, 328 Windsor Street, Richmond. Workshops cost $15 per child per two hour session and all materials are supplied.
The program is as follows:
Bookings are essentials and can be made by calling Deidre on 0412 979 731.
MTAS After School Art Classes for Term 3 is also now enrolling. The classes are for those aged seven to 12 years. The eight week term starts on July 24 and lessons go from 4pm to 5.30pm. For more details visit mtas.com.au.
