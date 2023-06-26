Hawkesbury businesses celebrated for breaking down barriers

Vineyard-based all-inclusive play centre, Shine Shed North West, has been recognised at the 2023 Zero Barriers Excellence Awards.
The program, which started in 2017, recognises the commitment of businesses and services to remove barriers for people with disability when shopping, using services or taking part in activities in their local communities.
There is currently around 27 local businesses in the Hawkesbury LGA signed up to the program.
Shine shed North West took our the category of Regional Council for its dedication to inclusivity and accessibility in the Hawkesbury.
Windsor specialty shop Mumma's Melts was also a finalist.
Hawkesbury Mayor Councillor Sarah McMahon commended the businesses on their success.
"Thank you to all the businesses and services who participate in the Zero Barriers program to help create a world that is fair and equitable," she said.
"Well done to the staff at the Shine Shed North West, who are providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalised.
"All ability play spaces are so important for people who have grown up with disabilities have never had the chance to truly explore the world in a fun, safe and inclusive way."
Zero Barriers works with businesses and services across 13 local government areas in NSW. The project is funded by The Multicultural Network and supported by the partner councils, including Hawkesbury City Council.
For more about the program visit zerobarriers.net.au.
