Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury businesses celebrated for breaking down barriers

June 26 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Searle (left) and Lauren Wells (right) from Shine Shed North West with Disability Inclusion Minister Kate Washington.
Jasmine Searle (left) and Lauren Wells (right) from Shine Shed North West with Disability Inclusion Minister Kate Washington.

Vineyard-based all-inclusive play centre, Shine Shed North West, has been recognised at the 2023 Zero Barriers Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.