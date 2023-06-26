Hawkesbury Gazette
New playground at McGraths Hill one of many to come says Mayor

June 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Darug woman Rhiannon Wright, Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon and Council Parks Officer George Bertoncello opening the new playground at McGraths Hill. Picture supplied.
McGraths Hill residents joined with Hawkesbury Mayor Councillor Sarah McMahon on Wednesday to mark the opening of the new playground at Ivy Avenue Reserve.

