New playground at McGraths Hill one of many to come says Mayor

McGraths Hill residents joined with Hawkesbury Mayor Councillor Sarah McMahon on Wednesday to mark the opening of the new playground at Ivy Avenue Reserve.
The $143,000 playground replaced the outdated and aging play equipment formerly on the site.
It is now equipped with swings, a hammock swing, climbing fort with slide, spiderweb climbing net, spinner and rocker. There is also new softfall and connection paths and the existing barrier fence was retained.
The playground's design was selected by the community from three options via consultation in late 2022.
Those attending Wednesday's opening were treated to coffee, donuts and facepainting.
Councillor McMahon said playgrounds were "a fantastic way for young families to come together to play, as well as providing a space to encourage our children to be fit and healthy".
"Our residents are very eager to tell us what they want to see in their local playgrounds and we are listening," she said.
"We will soon trial a new and more engaging way for residents to have their say on future playground designs.
"We want our playgrounds to be fun, welcoming spaces that meet the needs of our local communities."
Over the next 12 months council plans to replace playgrounds at Pitt Town Memorial Park, Jack Gow Memorial Park in McGraths Hill, Freemans Reach Reserve Playground and Wilberforce Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.