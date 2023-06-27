Starry Night Tebbutt exhibition now free to explore online

Starry Night, Hawkesbury Regional Museum's latest free exhibition exploring the life and work of 19th century astronomer John Tebbutt, is open and available online.
Visitors can log on at their leisure to tinyurl.com/2u53y9wt 24 hours a day.
John Tebbut rose to fame after discovering the great comet of 1861 at age 26. He achieved global recognition and was widely regarded the foremost astronomer in Australia.
He carried out an impressive range of astronomical observations and authored nearly 400 publications, all from his observatories located in Windsor.
The exhibition traces the history of Tebbutt's work through objects and images, as well as interviews with family members and experts.
Visitors will also learn why Tebbutt turned down the offer of becoming the NSW Government Astronomer, as well as experiencing a virtual tour of the observatories.
