Hawkesbury History: "Breaker" Morant - Hounded Out of the Hawkesbury?

Most people have heard of the exploits (or notoriety, depending on your view) of Harry Harbord Morant, known as "The Breaker", during the Second Boer War (1899-1902). Fewer people may know that Morant had previously spent about two years of his life in the Hawkesbury. Why did he eventually leave?
Morant arrived in Windsor in January 1897, perhaps seeking to escape a life of droving, womanising, and hard drinking, and attempting to elude his creditors. He took up employment as a writer for the Windsor and Richmond Gazette, penning many articles and poems. But as a man of action, his activities didn't stop there. He became more noted for his horsemanship skills - buckjumping, hurdle racing, steeplechase racing, and polo. As you might expect, he suffered many accidents and injuries. Morant also took some interest in the sport of "hunting with hounds". In July 1897 the Sydney Hunt Club held an event in the Mulgrave, Box Hill and Riverstone area.
This was called "drag hunting". In this sport, a pack of hounds follows a scent laid in advance by a human, rather than pursuing a live animal. The scent is often aniseed and is laid by dragging a bag over a pre-determined route, to take advantage of the best jumping opportunities for the pursuing horse riders.
Morant not only helped George Terry, of Rouse Hill House lay out the course but rode one of the horses.
The following month the Club held a similar event at St Marys where he again rode and demonstrated his speech-making skills.
In April 1898 Morant rode a horse named Cavalier, owned by Philip Charley of Belmont Park (North Richmond), at the Castle Hill Show hurdling event. This was the start of a strong partnership between horse and man. "Riding after the hounds" had its dangers - in June 1898 Morant had a nasty accident, needing stitches near his left eye. He must have recovered quickly, as next month he rode on Cavalier at a Sydney Hunt Club gala day at Riverstone/Box Hill. At two further Hunt Club meets in August, Morant rode Cavalier.
At the second of these meets he "laid the drag", receiving much praise at the following luncheon.
But not everyone approved of these activities. In an article in the Windsor and Richmond Gazette on the 10 September 1898, a correspondent under the nom-de-plume of "Democrat", an avowed "radical", condemned hunting as "the frolics and follies of an aristocratic conservative country". Two weeks later Morant, in response, wrote in no uncertain terms. Morant who usually didn't waste his time in correspondence columns, felt compelled to object to the comments. "Riding the hounds" is not cruel and is not destructive to the environment, he stated. A week later "Democrat" replied to this. He was not condemning hunting as a cruel or immoral sport, just inappropriate for a settled area like the Hawkesbury.
A week later Harry Morant "left Windsor ... for the back-blocks ... eccentric to a marked degree". Did this little episode hound him out of the Hawkesbury? He returned five months later, stayed three months, then left for good.
