Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hawkesbury History: "Breaker" Morant - Hounded Out of the Hawkesbury?

By Neil Renaud, Colo Shire Family History Group
June 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sydney Hunt Club. A group after the hunt at Rouse Hill, July 18, 1895 (Banjo Paterson also appears in this photo, back row, eighth from the left). From the collection of Sydney Living Museums.
The Sydney Hunt Club. A group after the hunt at Rouse Hill, July 18, 1895 (Banjo Paterson also appears in this photo, back row, eighth from the left). From the collection of Sydney Living Museums.

Most people have heard of the exploits (or notoriety, depending on your view) of Harry Harbord Morant, known as "The Breaker", during the Second Boer War (1899-1902). Fewer people may know that Morant had previously spent about two years of his life in the Hawkesbury. Why did he eventually leave?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.