Hawkesbury History: "Breaker" Morant - Hounded Out of the Hawkesbury?

But not everyone approved of these activities. In an article in the Windsor and Richmond Gazette on the 10 September 1898, a correspondent under the nom-de-plume of "Democrat", an avowed "radical", condemned hunting as "the frolics and follies of an aristocratic conservative country". Two weeks later Morant, in response, wrote in no uncertain terms. Morant who usually didn't waste his time in correspondence columns, felt compelled to object to the comments. "Riding the hounds" is not cruel and is not destructive to the environment, he stated. A week later "Democrat" replied to this. He was not condemning hunting as a cruel or immoral sport, just inappropriate for a settled area like the Hawkesbury.